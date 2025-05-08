1 Dead And 2 Wounded In School Stabbing, Suspects Still At Large

One student has died and two more are injured after a knife attack occurred in broad daylight outside a school in California.

According to a report by the LA Times, the incident took place outside the Santa Ana High School on Wednesday afternoon at around 3:25 PM. Authorities reportedly responded to a stabbing, which happened just outside the school entrance. Police say the three victims were all male, aged between 14 and 17 years old. Emergency services transported the teenagers to local hospitals.

Police have not revealed the identities of the victims, but say one of them died from his injuries. The other two victims are recovering in the hospital and are in a stable condition. A post by Santa Ana News explains that the attack happened after students were dismissed for the day. Authorities are reportedly searching for two suspects in connection with the stabbings. The outlet explains that the suspects are believed to be high school students. It remains unclear if they attend Santa Ana High School or are from elsewhere. Investigators reportedly suspect the violence could be gang-related, although there is no confirmed motive.

The School Has Released A Statement Following The Attack

Santa Ana USD has posted a statement on Instagram, confirming the death of one of their students. “The Santa Ana Unified School District is heartbroken to confirm that one of the students injured in an incident outside Santa Ana High School this afternoon has tragically passed away. Two additional students were also injured and remain hospitalized. Our thoughts are with the family of the student who passed. And with all those impacted by this senseless act of violence.”

The statement also says to expect an increased police presence at the establishment. “Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased presence of Santa Ana School Police on and around Santa Ana HS on Thursday. To support our students during this difficult time, crisis counselors will be available on Thursday at Santa Ana High School, Heninger School, and any other campuses affected by this event.”

A report by KTLA 5 confirms the ages of the victims as 14, 15, and 16. The outlet explains that the 14-year-old lost his life.