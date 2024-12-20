1 Dead After Plane Crashes Near Buffalo Bills Star Dion Dawkins’ Home

A tragic plane crash occurred in East Aurora, New York, on Thursday, claiming one life near property owned by Buffalo Bills player Dion Dawkins. The unnamed pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft, according to an East Aurora Police press conference.

At 11:16 a.m. local time, officials at Buffalo Niagara International Airport reported mechanical issues with a single-engine plane. During a press conference, it was revealed that the flight had departed from Lansing, Michigan. It was bound for White Plains, New York. However, the aircraft was forced to land 353 miles northwest of its intended destination in East Aurora, a town located 20 miles southeast of Buffalo.

The pilot called an emergency line. The local air traffic control tower directed him to the nearest airport, Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Airport chief William Major confirmed that his team was prepared and ready to assist upon the pilot’s arrival.

Meanwhile, at 11:22 a.m., the East Road Fire Control Dispatch Center received a 911 report of a plane crash near several homes. It included one owned by Dawkins, authorities confirmed. By 11:29 a.m., the fire chief arrived at the scene. Firefighters from the East Road and Jamison Road Fire Departments quickly responded and worked together to put out the fire. They managed to bring it under control within 30 minutes.

Dion Dawkins Offers Thoughts and Prayers for the Plane Crash Victim’s Family

Meanwhile, after Thursday’s practice, Dawkins said his thoughts and prayers were with the pilot’s family.

Dion Dawkins spoke today about the plane crash that happened near his East Aurora property this morning.



“I just hope the pilot’s family is OK. … and I’m glad that my family is perfectly fine.”



Dawkins rejoined his teammates at some point during Thursday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/W9brGdEf7X — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) December 19, 2024

“I just hope that the pilot’s family is OK. I hope that they’re doing all right because somebody lost their life today,” Dawkins told reporters. “And I’m glad that my family is perfectly fine. The alarm systems, the security guards that are there, and all other people that are involved that help keep us safe.”

Dawkins also later clarified that he does not reside at the property. However, his partner was there to check the mail at the time, according to ESPN.

A neighbor told local outlet WKBW that she was in her kitchen when she noticed a massive “cloud of black smoke.”

“I went down there and I saw smoke. I figured something was on fire, but I wasn’t expecting a plane crash,” she told the outlet.

“[We] are on the ground, working with other agencies, assistants,” East Aurora Police Chief Patrick Welch explained in the press conference. We’re interviewing the neighborhood, the callers, anybody that might have seen something,” he added.