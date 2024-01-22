Chiefs’ Drue Tranquill Calls Out Buffalo Bills Fans for Throwing Snowballs at Players

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs met in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday. With a trip to the AFC Championship on the line, tempers were running high in Highmark Stadium. Unfortunately for Bills fans, the Chiefs bested them in the playoffs for the third consecutive time.

With a budding rivalry developing between the franchises, Bills fans let their frustrations out on the Chiefs. During the broadcast, you could see snowballs getting hurled at the Kansas City sideline. After the game, Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill had a strong message for those Bills fans.

“I caught the snowball. If it didn’t break in my hand, it was getting launched right back at him,” Tranquill tweeted on January 21.

“We’d beat them in a snowball fight too. Truth is, my four-year-old throws a meaner snowball than #BillsMafia.”

Patrick Mahomes, Drue Tranquill Troll Bills

Tranquill wasn’t the only Chiefs player to get his troll on after the win. So did Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Much of the discussion about Mahomes this week was the fact that he has never had to win a playoff game on the road. This time, as the lower playoff seed, the Chiefs had to travel to Buffalo.

Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins was also aware of that and felt it gave his team a solid advantage against the Chiefs. In his full quote to ESPN Dawkins ends by sarcastically wishing ‘good luck’ to Mahomes.



After winning his first game on the road Mahomes posted a picture of him in celebration mode with the photo captioned “Good Luck.”

Josh Allen Reacts After Bills Loss

The Bills fell to the Chiefs in their first two postseason matchups. But some felt that this would be the year Buffalo knocked off their archnemesis. The Chiefs were missing several components from the first two matchups with the Bills in the playoffs.

Still, with all the cards in the Bills’ favor, the Chiefs proved they are still the team to beat. Despite the loss, Bills quarterback Josh Allen does not think it’s time for the Chiefs to make any big changes.

“I don’t think it’s a big change,” Allen said to reporters after the loss. “I think it’s just, again, we’ve got to find a way to score one more point than they do. And every season, if you don’t win, it’s a failed season. That’s the nature of the business. There’s one happy team at the end of the season. And when it’s not you and you’re so close, it sucks.”