Zooey Deschanel Watches These Three Movies ‘On Repeat’ During The Holiday Season

Everyone is getting ready for the holiday season, including actress Zooey Deschanel! She recently took to Instagram to share the movies she keeps on constant rotation throughout December.

Deschanel’s ‘Magical’ Holiday Picks

“In our house, the holidays are a magical season,” Deschanel captioned her post. “That’s why our favorite movies have that certain magical ingredient.” So, what are the actress’ holiday season favorites?

Her first choice was the 1946 classic It’s a Wonderful Life. The movie stars James Stewart and Donna Reed and tells the story of a man who wonders if everyone in his life would be better off if he had never been born.

Deschanel chose the film as one of her favorites because “it makes you really appreciate your family.” Her next pick isn’t exactly a Christmas movie, but it’s one that people all over the world turn on during the holiday season.

The New Girl star watches Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone during the holiday season because “Hogwarts on screen never gets old.” Deschanel’s last choice also wasn’t really a typical holiday movie, but it’s a beloved classic.

Deschanel called The Wizard of Oz “so beautiful, you’ll wanna be part of the world.” She asked fans to share their own holiday classics in the comment section, and many named the same movie—one that Deschanel has a special connection to.

Deschanel’s Holiday Projects, From Movies To Music

“My favorite christmas movie is Elf with my favorite actress Zooey Deschanel,” one person wrote. Others called it a “family tradition” and a “#1 favorite.” Deschanel co-starred in the 2003 comedy alongside Will Ferrell, James Caan, and Bob Newhart.

Elf isn’t the only holiday project Deschanel has worked on. In 2011, her musical duo She & Him released A Very She & Him Christmas. The album contained covers of classics like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” and “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”

In 2016, She & Him put out another holiday album called Christmas Party. The project was full of more Christmas covers, including “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and “Christmas Don’t Be Late.” Deschanel’s holiday movie picks might not all be movies about the Christmas season, but fans loved getting to see what the Christmas-loving actress is watching this December.

