Zooey Deschanel Shares Her Past ‘Cool Girl’ Halloween Costumes, In Case You Need Inspiration

Zooey Deschanel has brought audiences all kinds of loveable characters. In a new video, she digs through her filmography for Halloween costume inspiration. Here are some of the quirky costume ideas Deschanel came up with.

‘Cool Girl’ Halloween Costumes Part One

It’s clear that Zooey Deschanel is already in the Halloween spirit. In a new Instagram video titled “Cool Girl Halloween Costume Ideas,” Deschanel proves that she has too many iconic looks to choose from. Her first suggestion is Allison from Yes Man, the 2008 romantic comedy Deschanel starred in with Jim Carrey. Then she submits Kit from Failure to Launch for your consideration, another romantic comedy character.

However, if these costume ideas haven’t been spooky enough so far, you might want to try emulating “Jess as a Zombie from that one Halloween episode of New Girl.” This costume works on multiple levels. Sure, zombie costumes are a Halloween classic, but you’ll be able to weed out your fellow New Girl fans by nodding to the hilarious episode.

You could also go as Anita Miller from Almost Famous or Ms. Edmunds from Bridge to Terabithia, both great choices. Lastly, who could forget when Zooey Deschanel starred as Batman in the 1989 film Batman? Ok, ok, that was Michael Keaton, but she did dress up as Batman in that one episode of New Girl, so that counts, right?

‘Cool Girl’ Halloween Costumes Part Two

There were certainly some memorable Zooey Deschanel looks missing from the first video. On Wednesday, Deschanel assured her fans that she heard their suggestions, and she hasn’t forgotten those beloved characters. In a second video, she continues her list of very cool, cool girl Halloween costumes. First on the second list is Summer from 500 Days of Summer—the ultimate cool girl, of course.

Then there’s Bridget from Trolls (we couldn’t imagine anyone cooler, truly). Did we mention that Jess from New Girl is a Halloween costume expert? Maybe try her “Joey Ramona Quimby” costume—a mashup of the classic rocker and the children’s book character. For those especially excited for the Holiday season, maybe dress up as Jovie from Elf. It’s adorable, festive, and appropriate all the way to New Years.

You could also go as Trillian from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy or maybe as Deschanel’s doppelganger, Katy Perry. This one is absolutely genius—just grab your black wig and candy-themed party dress but tell everyone you’re going as Zooey Deschanel. Lastly, move out of the way Austin Butler, because all New Girl fans know Zooey Deschanel is the true embodiment of Elvis Presley.

There are just too many great options to choose from. Halloween costumes aside, Deschanel has reminded us of her many, many great roles. Now, if you don’t mind, we’ll just be hunting down her entire filmography for a Zooey Deschanel marathon.

