Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Are Already In Valentine’s Day Mode With Cryptic ‘Engaging’ Posts

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are both ready for Valentine’s Day! The two are no strangers to public displays of affection on social media, but their latest posts show their enthusiasm for the upcoming holiday. Deschanel’s post has fans really wondering what’s going on.

The Couple Are Ready To Celebrate V-Day

Scott posted first, uploading a picture of himself stretched out on a garden wall smelling roses. “Psst… #ValentinesDay is next week… just a public service announcement,” he captioned the photo. Deschanel got straight to the point, commenting, “You’re cute!”

Deschanel’s post came next: a photo of her in a pink floral dress leaning on a white wall. “Now engaging Valentine’s Day Mode,” she wrote under the post. Her choice of words has some wondering if the couple has a big announcement to make. “ENGAGING?” one fan wrote, adding a diamond ring emoji.

While there’s no announcement of an engagement yet, the couple has taken steps to prove their commitment to each other. Deschanel and Scott, who’ve been dating since 2019, have just purchased their first home together.

Couple Have Purchased Their “Dream Home”

In an interview on Shop Today with Jill Martin, Scott said, “We bought a new old home. It’s absolutely beautiful. We found our forever home and we are embarking on this renovation.” In a personal essay he penned for he and brother Drew’s magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal, he shared that the couple “hope…when it’s done, it stays in the family forever and ever.”

The two have been working hard to renovate the home for them and Deschanel’s children, and luckily, they’re in complete agreement when it comes to design choices. “We both cherish old homes — the intricate details, the wood floors, the vintage hardware,” Scott explained. “We like a home that feels special and loved, with its own unique story.”

“We have each other, and we have time — the rest of our lives together in this house,” he continued. “Our house. Our dream home, where we’ll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we’ll play host to friends and family.”

Deschanel’s New Podcast

Besides home renovations, Deschanel has been working on some projects of her own. She and New Girl co-stars Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris have reunited for a podcast, “Welcome To Our Show,” where they rewatch episodes of the show and discuss behind-the-scenes stories.

“New Girl fans have a lot of questions about everything from the actual rules of True American to ping pong etiquette with Prince,” Simone shared. “Zooey, Lamorne, and I have missed each other so much, and I’m so excited that we’ve created a show where we can finally answer those questions and share so many untold crazy New Girl stories that happened while we made the show!”

More News From Suggest

Zooey Deschanel Explains How She Can Tell The Property Brothers Apart

From Bullet Flower Cufflinks To Custom Bourbon Labels, Unique V-Day Gifts Your Man Will Love

The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts For Her Based On Her Zodiac Sign

Stumped What To Get Her For V-Day? These Unique Gifts Are Sure To Impress

The Perfect Valentine’s Gift For Him Based On His Zodiac Sign