Zooey Deschanel’s Company Lettuce Grow Named One Of The Most Successful Companies Of 2022

People may know Zooey Deschanel as a talented actress, musician, or maybe just as the person that inspired you to get those bangs in the early ’00s. But with her latest venture, Deschanel is adding entrepreneur and expert gardener to her already enviable resume.

Zooey Deschanel Is Bringing Gardening To Everyone

Zooey Deschanel established herself as an American sweetheart with her quirky style, intuitively comedic nature, and unmistakable singing voice. So, when she decided to do a career 360 in 2017 and found Lettuce Grow, a hydroponic gardening business, fans of the actress had questions. First on the list is, what was her inspiration?

“It seemed like there was a solution for people who don’t have green thumbs or the time to spend gardening but want fresh produce and the benefits of eating something right after it’s picked,” Deschanel said in an interview with EatingWell.

Deschanel’s company—which she co-founded with her then-husband Jacob Pechenik—sells fully-functioning hydroponic gardening systems. The base model is a 3’8″ self-watering stand with pockets cut out of the structure. Customers simply plant seedlings into the pockets and reap the benefits of a self-watering, self-fertilizing garden.

An Accessible Option That’s Also Saving The Planet

With this foolproof system, apartment dwellers finally have the perfect option for growing fresh vegetables, herbs, fruits, and flowers right on their balconies. And with a few sleek-looking light attachments, aspiring gardeners can even bring their farm stand indoors, meaning there’s no limit to who can reap the benefits of Lettuce Grow.

Not to mention, there’s an obvious upside to the product for people looking to reduce their carbon footprint. According to Deschanel, the environmental impact has been a huge draw for her to see this venture through.

“Compared to shipping fresh produce, we can send so many more plants in seedling form, and the truck doesn’t need to be refrigerated, which lowers the carbon footprint. Not to mention the tower itself is made from recycled plastic,” Deschanel mused.

No Shortage Of Glowing Reviews

In addition to the stand, customers can also purchase their seedlings through the service for as little as $15 for a 6-plant bundle. The base model stand starts at $399—or $34/month with financing approval—for a 12-plant stand. Customers can also purchase extension kits, allowing them to add more sections to the modular structure.

Lettuce Grow also offers a mobile app to help gardeners keep track of their stands, place seedling orders, and monitor the local weather all from one convenient platform.

Customers have raved about their experiences with their farm stands. Lettuce Grow was even honored at number 183 of Inc. Magazine‘s top 5000 companies of 2022. It’s clear that Deschanel’s vision has resonated with plant lovers across the nation, and the New Girl star’s quirky home gardening system has a bright future ahead.

