Fans Turn On Zoe Kravitz After She Called Out Will Smith For ‘Assaulting’ Chris Rock

Hollywood is split on whether or not Will Smith did the right thing when he slapped Rock across the face. Zoe Kravitz is facing backlash for her thoughts. Here’s what she said.

Pissed Off

Hot off the success of The Batman, Zoe Kravitz took to Instagram to show off her Oscar dress. She wrote, “here’s a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” It doesn’t take a neurosurgeon to know she’s writing about Smith and what he did to Rock.

Kravitz doubled down on her assault comment in a subsequent post highlighting her afterparty dress.

Now is a good time to say Kravitz only recently got back on Instagram. She deleted her account over harassment related to her Met Gala dress. She said, “The fact that people don’t think what they say affects a celebrity because you’re not a person to them is crazy. I’m a human being.” After the backlash to this comment about the assault, one wouldn’t be surprised if she stepped away again.

Twitter Comes WIth Pitchforks

As soon as the post went live, fans on Twitter completely turned on Kravitz. All the goodwill of the last year seemingly disappeared in just thirty minutes. Detectives tracked down some distressing comments Kravitz made about a then 14-year old Jaden Smith, labeling her a predator.

zoe kravitz also a predator btw pic.twitter.com/LlZeqvTP5j — BIRACIALS OUT ❌ (@ohmygrluvr) March 29, 2022

Others brought up her friendships with known abusers.

Your not so friendly reminder that Zoë Kravitz is still friends with Alexander Wang, a man who has sexually abused and drugged dozens of people. Hypocrite much? pic.twitter.com/DQixZO0JSv — Brenda M. ✨🌻 (@fraisierdesbois) March 30, 2022

As one would expect some just had jokes.

cannot believe y’all were just sitting on all of these zoe kravitz receipts pic.twitter.com/Nv4ZezSfeJ — rae ⚔️ (@raehasasword) March 30, 2022

Suffice to say her comment did not have its desired effect. Kravitz has no real Twitter presence to speak of, has not tweeted since 2017. This is yet another example of why you should never be Twitter’s main character.

A Lot Lined Up

With everything going on in her career, Kravtiz doesn’t need to sweat the backlash too much. The Batman is still going strong, and she just got to work with Stephen Soderburgh in Kimi. She’s currently hard at work on her directorial debut Pussy Island starring Channing Tatum.

The incident involving Smith and Rock is quickly turning into a litmus test. Was Smith’s unprecedented violence justified? Was it okay for the show to go on as if nothing happened? Was class or race an issue? Much ink has already been spilled about these questions, and you can expect far more to come.

