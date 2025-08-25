Zoë Kravitz Allegedly Spotted Arm in Arm With Pop Star Nearly a Year After Ending Engagement With Channing Tatum

A new celebrity romance might be blossoming as Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles reportedly step out arm in arm.

Videos by Suggest

A video on X shows the Batman starlet and former One Direction bandmate allegedly enjoying a stroll through Rome on Aug. 24. However, neither of their faces is visible.

Harry and Zoë Kravitz in Rome today



– August 24, 2025 pic.twitter.com/ey1bhMTP4z — HSNews (@HS_News_) August 24, 2025

According to PEOPLE, Zoë Kravitz has been in Europe promoting her new film, Caught Stealing, with co-star Austin Butler. The duo was photographed spending time together at a bar in Paris.

She was also seen promoting the film in London on Aug. 19.

Kravitz’s alleged cozy outing with Styles comes nearly a year after she and Channing Tatum ended their engagement. The former couple was together for three years before calling it quits.

Meanwhile, Styles was previously romantically linked to Bones and All star Taylor Russell. However, their romance was short-lived, as they called it quits in May after less than a year together. The pop star was seen kissing a woman, identified as producer Ella Kenny, weeks after the break-up.

Zoë Kravitz Previously Opened Up About Her Break-Up With Channing Tatum

While speaking to ELLE earlier this year, Zoë Kravitz opened up about her split from Channing Tatum and her feelings towards her ex.

When asked if their break-up impacts how she feels about their film, Blink Twice, Kravitz said, “Not at all. I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much. “Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened.”

She further stated, “I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

Elsewhere in the interview with ELLE, Kravitz spoke about Tatum having “a lot to offer” in terms of talent rise. She also pointed out that she was excited for people to witness all that he can do.

“He has so much more coming,” she added. “And I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him.”