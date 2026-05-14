Update on TIffany Haddish’s DUI Case

More than four years after her DUI arrest in Georgia, Tiffany Haddish is ready to put the legal matter behind her.

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In court documents obtained by TMZ, the comedian/actress’s legal team has filed a motion to dismiss the case. Her lawyers claim that the court has violated her constitutional right to a speedy trial and allowed the case to proceed more than 4 years after her arrest.

The legal team also claimed that the case has stalled because the judge hasn’t ruled on key motions, including the comedian’s 2024 motion to suppress some evidence.

Although they have checked into the case numerous times, Haddish’s lawyers have been told that officials were still “working on it.” They have also told the court that Haddish was “ready for trial” nearly a dozen times.

Along with incurring legal fees, Haddish stated that the case has created travel document issues that impact overseas work opportunities. She further claimed that production companies are “reluctant” to work with her due to the unresolved DUI case.

Haddish was previously arrested in Peachtree City, Georgia, in 2022. Responding officers reported that they discovered the comedian asleep behind the vehicle around 4 a.m. They arrested her for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway.

She was arrested for a second DUI in 2023.

Haddish Previously Opened Up About the DUI Arrest

During her 2024 appearance on Hoda Kotb’s Making Space podcast, Haddish opened up about her 2023 DUI arrest.

“I felt like, I took a nap,” she recalled. “The police pulled up. And then I went to jail because I didn’t want to do all the stuff in the streets.”

The Beverly Hills police received a call at approximately 5;45 a.m. and found Haddish slumped over the wheel of her vehicle, with the engine running.

The comedian said she had to take a Breathalyzer test. However, she was under the legal limit of .08% blood-alcohol concentration.

“I blew, and it was .03,” she said. “And I went home, and then I found out how famous I really am.”

Unlike the 2022 case, Haddish’s second DUI incident didn’t drag on. She ended up striking a plea deal a few months later, which resulted in the two misdemeanor DUI charges against her being dropped. She also pleaded no contest to a vehicle code violation.

Haddish went on to reflect on the public reaction to her Beverly Hills arrest.

“I don’t know what people think. I don’t know what they thought. I’m not in their brains,” she added. “From what I saw on the internet, people were saying, ‘Ah, she’s spiraling out. This is it. Her career is over. She’s done.”