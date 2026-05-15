‘Suite Life of Zack & Cody’ Star and Partner Expecting Baby

A Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum is expecting his first baby with his model wife… looks like it’s going to be a suite life, indeed.

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Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin announced their pregnancy at the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 14.

In a few photos from the event, the couple posed together, with Palvin, 32, donning a light blue, cap-sleeved dress that cascaded into a feathery skirt. She cradled her stomach, highlighting her growing baby bump.

Meanwhile, Sprouse, 33, looked dapper in a tux as he stood by his wife’s side, placing one arm around Palvin.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2026.(Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP via Getty Images)

TMZ reports that the baby is due around August or September.

The former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star and the Hungarian Victoria’s Secret Angel met at a party in 2017 and started dating in June 2018. By November of that year, Palvin told Vogue Australia that she was “very much in love.”

“I feel like I found the perfect guy,” she gushed at the time. “He’s very kind and gentle.”

They confirmed their engagement in June 2023 and wed one month later in Hungary.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Made the Upcoming Baby Instagram Official

Meanwhile, the couple made the upcoming baby Instagram official in a joint post.

The post that kicked off with a shot of their red carpet outfits from the 79th Cannes Film Festival. It seems their future rockstar is already practicing, as another image showed a baby scan where the fetus appeared to be making a “sign of the horns.” The couple followed suit, copying the gesture in another photo and captioning their announcement with multiple “rock on” emojis.

Of course, friends rushed to the comments section to go gaga over the big baby news.

“Oh, my god!! I’m so happy for you guys! Congrats!” fellow Suite Life star Brenda Song exclaimed. Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch also weighed in, writing “Congrats!!!!” alongside heart and holding-back-tears emojis. Model Taylor Hill expressed the same sentiment, keeping her well wishes short and sweet.

Now, that’s what we’d call a Suite announcement. We’re wishing them all the best…