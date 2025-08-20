Zoë Kravitz Abruptly Exits Movie Premiere Red Carpet — Here’s Why

Zoë Kravitz got too buzzed at her new film’s UK premiere last night and ditched the red carpet.

Videos by Suggest

Okay, it’s not as dramatic as it sounds.

A pesky bee decided to steal the spotlight, startling Kravitz during her red carpet photo op at the UK premiere of Caught Stealing. In footage shared by Entertainment Tonight, Kravitz and her leading man, Austin Butler, found themselves in a buzzing dilemma, trying to shoo away what she insisted was a wasp.

Eventually, Kravitz exclaims that two flying insects are crowding them and stomps away from the red carpet altogether.

Butler watched the bee circle around him, its wings humming softly, before it flew away without harming anyone.

Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler get distracted by a bee during the “Caught Stealing” UK Gala Screening. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

“The fact that the bee isn’t doing anything to Austin but to the others, that’s how much the bees adore him,” one fan quipped in the comments section.

Zoë Kravitz Isn’t the First of Austin Butler’s Leading Ladies to Get Buzzed on the Red Carpet

Of course, Austin Butler fans know Zoë Kravitz isn’t the first damsel he’s rescued from bees…

Butler tried to rescue a panicked Emma Stone from a bee while they posed for photos at the Eddington premiere during the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Stone looked nervous as the bee buzzed around, while Butler tried blowing it away. Instead, the bee went straight for Stone and co-star Pedro Pascal, prompting Stone to duck dramatically on the red carpet.

In May, Butler also dealt with an aggressive bee near Emma Stone at the Cannes premiere of their film “Eddington.” (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, according to Page Six, Kravitz and Butler bonded on the set of Caught Stealing. They even attended an event together outside of filming, sparking dating rumors.

Darren Aronofsky’s latest film, Caught Stealing, slides into theaters on August 29. Starring 34-year-old Butler as Hank, a washed-up baseball star turned bartender, and Kravitz, 36, as Yvonne, his love interest, this duo dives headfirst into the city’s criminal underworld.

Butler also revealed he gained 35 pounds for the role to appear as if he had a drinking problem. He shared that director Aronofsky sent him photos of baseball players to motivate him to bulk up.