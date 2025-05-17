Emma Stone Faces Bee Attack on Cannes Red Carpet in ‘Buzzworthy’ Moment

Emma Stone had an unexpected guest on the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival—a bee that clearly didn’t get the memo about personal space.

Videos by Suggest

While posing for photos with her co-stars at the premiere of her latest film, Eddington, the actress was spotted swatting away the persistent stinging insect.

Emma Stone was buzzed by a bee while walking the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Friday. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Stone stood smiling alongside director Ari Aster and co-stars Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, and Luke Grimes when a bee suddenly buzzed in her direction.

Stone was taking photos with Austin Butler and Pedro Pascal when the bee flew toward her. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Initially, the actress tried to shoo the bee away with her hand. Butler then stepped in to assist, attempting to blow the bee away with a puff of air.

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

The tactic failed as the bee buzzed aggressively around Stone, forcing Pascal to swat at it with his hand. Stone tried to remain composed but quickly clutched Pascal’s shoulders, using him as a shield, until the bee finally darted off in another direction.

She and the actors shared a laugh over the pest’s unexpected red carpet cameo before regaining their composure and striking more polished poses for the photographers.

(Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Fans React to Emma Stone’s ‘Buzzworthy’ Moment

Of course, footage of the bee’s photobombing efforts found its way all over social media. Fans couldn’t get enough of Stone’s animated reaction and her male costar’s efforts to protect her.

“Emma Stone vs. a bee at Cannes? Talk about a buzz-worthy moment!” one onlooker joked on X. “Even bees can’t resist Emma Stone’s star power,” a second admirer wrote.

“Now I know how sensitive Austin Butler and Pedro Pascal are about how they treated the bee,” another fan added. “Real men right there protecting a lady!” another onlooker gushed.

Meanwhile, perhaps the bee was zeroing in on Stone due to her glamorous red carpet look.

Stone wore a custom white gown with a chic oversized bib collar, an asymmetrical cutout, and a train at the back. She paired the look with diamond and emerald drop earrings and styled her red hair in a sleek bun. Her striking outfit stood apart from her co-stars, who were dressed in classic black tuxedos.