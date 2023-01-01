Zion Williamson Girlfriend: The Truth About His Relationship Status In 2023

This week, NBA fans were crushed to learn that Zion Williamson has been indefinitely sidelined with a fractured finger. Headlines are currently fixated on how this will affect his career. But other fans of the Pelicans’ power forward are more concerned about his love life. Who is the person that will help nurse him back to health? We took a look at the basketball star’s dating history for clues. Read on to find out if Zion Williamson has a girlfriend now.

Williamson’s promise as a star athlete was evident during his student days at Spartanburg Day School in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The private school was also where he met his longtime sweetheart, Tiana White.

Williamson was said to be one grade ahead of White. While he was the most popular basketball player at his high school, she was a cheerleader and volleyball player. Their relationship made for a storybook romance, and the two looked picture-perfect as prom dates in 2018. Just look at the smiles on their faces.

ZION WILLIAMSON his high school sweetheart and girlfriend TIANA WHITE. ❤️#LoveAndBasketball 🏀 pic.twitter.com/A4n4V7e1WQ — 🆓ATL PRIESTTT🆙 (@1priesttt) June 19, 2019

But people tend to forget Williamson’s age. Even though the number one NBA draft pick is 6-foot-7 and 284 pounds, his heart is still very young. Fans on social media encouraged him to stay faithful to White as he moved up the ranks as a professional athlete.

“Stay with her Zion…don’t ruin it..Can we have one fairytale….?? Bruh!” wrote one commenter.

“Young brother, I love the path you’re on, please don’t let anyone steer you away from her, she will stand by you through thick and thin,” added another.

Despite their good intentions, Williamson has plenty of time ahead of him for a love life or serious relationship. We imagine his dating history will be updated in years to come.

Is Zion Williamson Still Dating Tiana White?

Unless they’ve gone to great lengths to suddenly hide their romance, Williamson and White are no longer an item.

Back in 2018, the couple appeared together in an Instagram Live video. When a user asked Williamson if he had a girlfriend, White handled things with a sense of humor.

“Do you have a girl?” White asked her then-boyfriend.

“Do I?” he replied.

White was quick on her feet, answering, “If you say no, you no longer do.”

Today, all of White’s social media accounts are set to private. But according to Heavy, old screenshots show that the two unfollowed each other on Twitter before she blocked public access to her feed.

All we know about White today is that she remains in Spartanburg, where she’s on the Dean’s List at Wofford College. She is also a photographer and proud Christian who references Proverbs 3:5 in her Instagram bio.

Is He Dating Anyone Currently?

All evidence suggests that Zion Williamson does not have a girlfriend. He is currently single.

You could interpret his relationship status in a number of ways. Perhaps he’s too focused on his career to make time for love. After all, being dubbed the next LeBron James comes with a massive amount of pressure.

Another possibility is that he’s taking a page out of the Anthony Davis playbook and keeping his personal life under wraps.

Williamson keeps his own Instagram page strictly business, so don’t bother looking for clues there. Pics are limited to endorsements, magazine covers, and mid-air snapshots on the basketball court. The last time he was pictured with a woman was in February 2019, when he posed for a shot with Jessie and Diary of a Wimpy Kid star Peyton List.

It’s worth noting that Williamson deleted his last picture with White from his feed. However, we don’t think List was a rebound. The two seem to be strictly fans or friends. (Again, it’s easy to forget that Williamson is in his early 20s. He could have just been genuinely thrilled to meet a former Disney star.)

We may never know the reason Williamson and White didn’t move forward as a public couple. Odds are it was a case of puppy love that ran its course—only it was under a massive spotlight that most high schoolers aren’t subject to.

Other fans speculate that the distance between Spartanburg and New Orleans made it impossible for the couple to maintain a relationship. If that’s true, maybe Williamson’s hiatus from playing will give them an opportunity to reconnect. But we’re not holding our breath. For now, we simply wish him well on his path to recovery—we can’t wait to see him come back and reach new heights on the court.