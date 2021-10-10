Tom Holland’s Net Worth: The Unexpected Rise Of A New Icon

Tom Holland is an endearing heartthrob that we cannot get enough of. Whether it’s watching him play our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man or oozing over the latest details of his and Zendaya’s relationship status, it seems there is always more to love and know about the young actor—including his net worth.

Holland’s big break came with his introduction to the Marvel Universe, but he has been in the acting scene long before that though. With his rising success, we have to wonder just how much does Holland earn these days? We are here to take a look at his growing net worth and how he came to be successful in the Hollywood scene.

Tom Holland’s Career

Tom Holland is a formally trained actor and attended the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology. The London native landed his first stage role in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical in 2008.

Since then, he has made quite an impact in the Hollywood without taking much of a break—and the hard work seems to be paying off. In 2012, he made his film debut with his supporting role in The Impossible and has been building his credits list ever since.

In 2016, Holland entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the innocent and eager Spider-Man, first appearing in Captain America: Civil War. He has since played Spider-Man in seven feature films.

Fans and critics alike have praised Holland for his performance as the iconic superhero. He has received many nominations and awards for his work in Marvel movies, winning the Teen Choice Award for Choice Summer Movie Actor in 2017 and 2019. He even won the Rising Star Award at the BAFTAs in 2017.

Unfortunately, Holland’s time as Spider-Man is coming to an end—for now. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the last Spider-Man movie in Holland’s contract. However, he told Collider that he would reprise his role as the boyish superhero if he was asked.

Outside the MCU, Holland has starred in films like The Devil All the Time and Cherry. He’s even done some voice acting, starring in animated films like Spies in Disguise and Pixar’s Onward. He has also worked on a number of short films, including Moments and Tweet.

Holland has also expressed interest in directing, a passion he shares with his younger brother Harry, who he directed the short film Tweet with.

“I’ve been trying to scratch that itch [to direct] for a really long time. And my younger brother Harry and I have been writing a script together,” he told Variety. “Hopefully, within the next five years, you’ll see Harry and I sitting in the director’s chairs shouting action.”

It seems his lovable and charismatic charm has taken him far—and we eagerly wait to see what comes next.

How Much He Made As Spider-Man

(Sony Pictures)

Holland’s take home pay for each feature film continues to grow with his popularity. According to the International Business Times, Holland reportedly took home $250,000 in Captain America: Civil War. Though that might sound like a lowball salary by Hollywood standards, his pay allegedly doubled for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Just one year later his pay reportedly climbed to $3 million for his work in Avengers: Infinity War. Most would say that pay raise is not much to complain about.

Since Spider-Man: Far From Home grossed over $1 billion worldwide, we can imagine that Holland’s earnings continue to soar. It’s alleged that his expected salary per film now ranges from $4 million to $5 million.

Tom Holland’s Net Worth

It’s hard to give an exact net worth amount for Holland since he keeps making more and more with each film release. However, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Holland’s net worth is $18 million. We expect this number to rise with the release of the third Spider-Man installment Spider-Man: No Way Home.

So, what exactly does Holland even spend his money on? Cars, of course. Cinemaholic reports that a Jaguar, Range Rover, BMW and Audi are just some of the cars that he owns.

Don’t let the glitz and shine fool you though. Holland says one of his favorite parts of Spider-Man is that he is relatable to the everyday kid.

“It’s hard to relate to Tony Stark. Not many of us are billionaires,” Holland told People. “Spider-Man is different from Marvel heroes because he is a kid. Peter Parker’s problems are he doesn’t have enough money for the bus fare.”

With a heart of gold and charisma that steals the screen, there is no doubt Holland is on his way to even greater success to come.