Zendaya Sparks Tom Holland Engagement Speculation at 2025 Golden Globes: Here’s Why

Despite being known for her privacy, Zendaya sparked Tom Holland engagement speculation at the 2025 Golden Globes by wearing a diamond ring on that finger.

Eagle-eye fans took to X (formerly Twitter) after noticing the sparkly piece of jewelry. They quickly noticed that it did not match any other accessory in the actress’ ensemble.

“WAIT A MINUTE,” Liz Duff declared on X.

WAIT A MINUTE pic.twitter.com/1SpwXOT04y — Liz Duff (@producerlizz) January 6, 2025

Duff pointed out that while Zendaya’s other accessories had a white gold tone, the ring had a yellow gold tone.

“[It] doesn’t match any of the other pieces she’s wearing,” Duff observed.

Duff wasn’t done breaking down the Zendaya and Tom Holland engagement speculation. They continued by pointing out that various celebrities noticed the ring.

“Now THAT is the look you give your friend when you see their engagement ring for the first time that’s it!!!” Duff wrote while sharing a photo of Ayo Edebri seeing and reacting to the ring. Other celebrities also seemingly asked to see the ring during the Golden Globes.

Duff also took to Instagram to share more details about the ring, including that it was from London-based jeweler Jessica McCormack.

Holland did not attend the 2025 Golden Globes.

Tom Holland Recently Revealed The Reason He Doesn’t Walk on Red Carpets With Zendaya

Days before the 2025 Golden Globes, Tom Holland spoke about why he doesn’t walk the red carpets with his longtime girlfriend (and potential fiance) Zendaya.

During a recent interview with Men’s Health, the Spider-Man star spoke about the relationship. The two were first romantically linked in 2021 after starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home together.

“Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us,” Holland said.

He also admitted to once hurting himself to impress Zendaya.

“So I went outside and I was getting ready, and I was thinking, I can do this. I can totally do this. I’ve done this thousands of times,” Holland recalled. “And Z was there, and she was like, ‘Are you sure you can still do this?’”

“I actually did land it, but I pulled every muscle in my stomach,” he stated. “Because when you do a backflip, it’s all about extending up as much as you can and then tucking. For weeks, I could not laugh because my stomach was so sore.”