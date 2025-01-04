Tom Holland Reveals the Sweet Reason He Doesn’t Walk Red Carpets With Girlfriend Zendaya

The current friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland, recently revealed why he isn’t often spotted on the red carpet with his MJ, Zendaya.

The 28-year-old Marvel star, featured on the January-February 2025 cover of Men’s Health, shared that while he supports Zendaya by attending her premieres, he usually avoids walking the red carpet alongside her—and there’s a specific reason behind it.

“Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us,” Holland told the outlet.

Zendaya, also 28, and Holland, who have been romantically linked since 2021, have kept their red-carpet appearances together relatively rare. The pair first collaborated on 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, but their most recent joint appearance was at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

Tom Holland Also Recalled a Time He Injured Himself Trying to Impress Zendaya

Holland also shared a memorable moment from a trip to Cornwall, England, with Zendaya and his family. During the visit, his younger cousin asked him to perform a flip, prompting Zendaya to also ask if he could still pull it off.

“So I went outside and I was getting ready, and I was thinking, I can do this. I can totally do this. I’ve done this thousands of times,” Holland recalled. “And Z was there, and she was like, ‘Are you sure you can still do this?’ ”

“I actually did land it, but I pulled every muscle in my stomach because when you do a backflip, it’s all about extending up as much as you can and then tucking,” he admitted. “For weeks, I could not laugh because my stomach was so sore.”

Holland and Zendaya last shared the big screen in No Way Home. In October, Holland confirmed that his next appearance as the beloved web-slinger is set to begin filming this summer. The highly anticipated Spider-Man sequel is expected to arrive in theaters by July 2026.

He and Zendaya are reportedly set to star in director Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, a 2026 adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey. The cast will also reportedly feature Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon.

Of course, Nolan, the auteur behind films like Memento, Interstellar and Oppenheimer, famously keeps his projects under wraps. Even Holland claims to know little about the forthcoming project.

“To be perfectly honest with you, I don’t know anything about it,” Holland admitted last month on the Dish podcast. “I’m super excited. Everything is very, very hush-hush. I met with him, it was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it was and I’m sure when he’s ready he’ll announce what it is.”