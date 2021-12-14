Zendaya Steals Show At ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Premiere In Barely-There Spider Web Dress

Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered last night, and star Zendaya dressed for the occasion! The actress wore a custom-made Valentino gown covered in sparkly cobwebs. She also sported a black sequined mask reminiscent of everyone’s favorite web-slinger.

(Getty Images)

Zendaya’s Off-Screen Romance

Zendaya reprised her role in the superhero franchise as MJ, Spidey’s love interest. It’s also been recently revealed that she’s Spider-Man’s partner in real life, too. She and co-star Tom Holland were first papped kissing in Holland’s car earlier this year. While both are famously private about their dating lives, the pair have been closer than ever on the movie’s press tour.

(Getty Images)

While some are calling this relationship a PR stunt to drum up good press for the movie, the two have been the subject of dating rumors since starring in the first Spider-Man movie in 2017. Zendaya and Holland never confirmed a romantic relationship, insisting they were just friends and stepping out with other people. Zendaya was seen canoodling with Euphoria co-star Jacob Eldori, while Holland was rumored to be dating fellow actress Nadia Parkes.

The paparazzi photos of the co-stars kissing put an end to all the speculation. While Zendaya usually doesn’t comment on relationship rumors, she did talk about what she admires about Holland in an InStyle interview. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man,” she shared. “It’s a lot of pressure – you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist.”

“He’s a fun time,” she continued. “Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat – I sound so British.” We can guess who’s responsible for that!

(Getty Images)

Dating In The Public Eye

The usually tight-lipped pair have spoken about their relationship; more specifically, about how it is to date in the public eye. In a November 2021 interview with GQ, Holland said, “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

In the same interview, the actress said, “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.… I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

