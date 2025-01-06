It’s official – Spider-Man castmates Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged!

Sources close to the A-listers told TMZ that Holland proposed between Christmas and New Year’s at one of Zendaya’s family homes in the U.S.

The insiders pointed out that the actor did not do an over-the-top engagement. He opted for a more intimate and romantic moment with his future bride. No family members were reportedly present for the moment.

The source further shared that the couple has yet to start planning their wedding due to their busy work schedules.

Speculation that the couple took their relationship to the next level started when Zendaya appeared at the 2025 Golden Globes wearing a diamond ring on that finger.

She appeared to be showing off the ring while attending the award show solo.

Eagle-eye fans discovered that the ring appeared to be a 5.02-carat East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring from Jessica McCormack.

Holland previously spoke about his “secret holiday plans” during an appearance on the Dish podcast.

“I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which will be fun,” he explained. “Where we’ll be is a secret. [Secret] to you guys. I’ll know where we’re going.”

The couple were first romantically linked after starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland played the famous Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) while Zendaya portrayed his love interest, Michelle “MJ” Jones.

Tom Holland Previously Spoke About the Importance of Keeping His Relationship With Zendaya Private

During a 2021 interview with GQ, Tom Holland discussed why it was so crucial for his and Zendaya’s relationship to be private.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore,” Holland shared. “And a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

Holland then noted that he and Zendaya would decide together when it was appropriate to be more public about their relationship.

“This isn’t my story. It’s our story,” he insisted. “And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

During a 2023 appearance on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, Holland said his relationship with Zendaya was the “most sacred” thing in his life.

“I don’t talk about it. I try my best to keep it as private as possible,” he stated. “We both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way to move on as a couple.”