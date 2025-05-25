Zachary Levi Says It’s ‘Unfortunate’ People Don’t Want to Work With Him Due to His Opinions

Continuing to remain unapologetic about his political views, Zachary Levi says it’s “unfortunate” that others don’t want to work with him because of his opinions.

Videos by Suggest

During a recent interview with Variety, Levi spoke out about those who will not work with him because of the differences in views. The actor is a known supporter of President Trump and has been outspoken about his vaccine skepticism.

“I know that there are people that would prefer not to work with me now because of my opinions,” he acknowledged. “My team has let me know. They haven’t given me any specific names, but there are people who prefer not to work with me at this time. And it’s unfortunate.”

He then discussed understanding the “cons” of publicly expressing his views. “I knew that was probably going to happen. I wouldn’t make this decision blindly or casually.”

Levi further reflected on his past political views, noting that he voted for Gary Johnson during the 2016 elections and Marianne Williamson in the 2020 elections.

“I was not a fan of Trump’s Trumpiness,” he said about not voting for the now world leader in the past. “I didn’t like a lot of these personal things, the ways that he carries himself a lot of the time.”

He also said he understands people’s aversion. “Do I think the whole package is somehow perfect? No,” the actor continued. “In fact, most people who voted for Donald Trump recognized a lot of the imperfections in all of it. Nobody was saying, ‘This is the Orange Messiah.'”

Zachary Levi Says He Has “Conservative Views, and More Liberal Views”

Meanwhile, Zachary Levi spoke about why he spoke out against gay bullying at the Anti-Defamation League’s awards ceremony. The move was despite having conservative views and being a devout Christian.

“I have conservative views, and I have more liberal views,” he explained. “And one of my more liberal views is that, particularly growing up in the arts, I’ve had gay friends my entire life.”

Levi has never, even within his spirituality, seen being gay as something others need to be fearful of or bully. “I love my gay friends, my gay community,” he continued. “Jesus wouldn’t bully somebody online or otherwise because they’re gay.”

The Shazam! star further shared that he was open to the idea of being wrong about his views. “It’s great hubris and folly to think that you are incapable of being bamboozled,” he acknowledged. “We are all capable of being bamboozled.”

“I could be getting bamboozled right now,” Levi added. “Putting my trust into leaders that I helped to get elected.”