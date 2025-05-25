Zachary Levi Calls Out ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Co-Star For Trump Criticism

Months after Rachel Zegler spoke out against Donald Trump following the 2024 presidential election, Zachary Levi has some thoughts about his Shazam! Fury of the Gods co-star said.

Videos by Suggest

Following the election, Zegler stated, “May Trump supporters… never know peace” in a post-election Instagram post. She admitted to being “speechless” in anticipation of “another four years of hatred.”

“There is also a deep, deep sickness in this country that is shown in the sheer amount of people who showed up for this man who threatens our democracy,” Zegler also wrote. “Sending love to everyone who needs it today. F– Donald Trump.”

While speaking to Variety about his political opinions, Levi talked about Zegler’s statement.

“I am one of those people, obviously,” Levi, who supports President Trump, stated. “But I think that we have got to recognize that a lot of times people’s decisions are predicated upon the bad information that they’re being fed on a regular basis.”

He then asked, “So should I hate her because she’s downstream of all of these voices that are telling her that he’s Hitler and the people who vote for him are Nazis?”

Zachary Levi continued by stating his Shazam! Fury of the Gods co-star is a “really talented girl.”

“I do think that she wants the best for the world deep down,” he said.

Rachel Zegler Has Apologized For Contributing to the ‘Negative Discourse’ Following the 2024 Presidential Election

Zegler apologized for her remark, stating on Instagram, “I let my emotions get the best of me. Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse.”

“This week has been emotional for so many of us,” she continued. “But I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own. I am committed to contributing positively toward a better tomorrow.”

Along with speaking out about Zegler’s comments about Trump, Levi spoke about certain actors not wanting to work with him.

“I know that there are people that would prefer not to work with me now because of my opinions,” he explained. “My team has let me know. They haven’t given me any specific names, but there are people who prefer not to work with me at this time. And it’s unfortunate.”

The actor then discussed understanding the “cons” of publicly expressing his views. “I knew that was probably going to happen. I wouldn’t make this decision blindly or casually.”