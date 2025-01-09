youtuber-accused-of-kidnapping-2-women-before-fleeing-to-dubai

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Houston YouTuber accused of kidnapping two women in November before fleeing to Dubai.

Corey Pritchett Jr., 26, has been charged with kidnapping two women following a bowling outing in Houston on November 23, according to records obtained by People.

According to the complaint, he invited the women to join him for an ATV ride before taking them to a bowling alley. Later, two of his friends arrived, and the women claimed that Pritchett and his friends began behaving suspiciously, frequently glancing around. Pritchett allegedly informed the women that a rival group was present at the bowling alley.

He later offered to drive the women to one of their homes. However, during the ride, he allegedly threatened them with a gun, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, he phoned a woman listed in his contacts as “Future Wife” and allegedly asked if he should “just go ahead and do it.” He reportedly suggested that no one would hear the two women scream. He also reportedly claimed that “no one could ever find them.”

The alleged victims told police that the woman on the phone reportedly responded with a “yes.” No such woman was identified in the complaint. However, two posts from Pritchett’s Twitter account in November—where he has over 264,000 followers—show conversations with someone saved as “Future Wife” in his phone.

The YouTuber Allegedly Threatened the Two Women and Shot His Firearm Out a Car Window

During the drive, Pritchett reportedly threatened the women, saying, “I’m gonna f**k y’all and kill y’all.”

According to the complaint, he reportedly confiscated the women’s phones. At one point, he allegedly fired his gun multiple times out of the window. Eventually, he released the alleged victims, abandoning them on the side of the road before driving away.

The complaint states that investigators couldn’t contact him but found through his social media that he had traveled to Dubai. The FBI later revealed that he had bought a one-way ticket to Qatar in December. It’s still unclear how he traveled from Qatar to Dubai, which is in the neighboring United Arab Emirates.

The YouTuber Seems Unfazed by the Allegations of Kidnapping

Meanwhile, the popular YouTuber seems unfazed by the allegations.

Pritchett, who boasts an impressive 3.9 million followers on his YouTube channel @CoreySSG31, has shared glimpses of his life as a musician. In his recent posts, he posted about his experiences living in Dubai and considering buying a home there.

According to Harris County court records, Pritchett is charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping. On his Twitter and TikTok accounts, he has posted multiple videos denying the allegations, describing them as fabrications and claiming he was “set up.”

He also recently shared photos and videos, announcing that he was returning to the U.S.

“Guess I gotta meet with the FBI to see what the fuss about,” he joked in one TikTok post.