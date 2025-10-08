YouTube Sensation Markiplier Blindsides Fans With Beautiful Wedding Photos

YouTube star and filmmaker Mark Edward Fischbach, known to millions as Markiplier, stunned his fans after sharing beautiful marriage pictures with his long-time partner, Amy Nelson.

Videos by Suggest

Markiplier announced on October 7 to his millions of fans that he finally tied the knot with his girlfriend of 10 years, Amy Nelson. On Instagram, he posted two photos of what looks like a beautiful private wedding.

“10 years and counting. Going to go for the world record or die trying,” he wrote.

The pair looked stunning together.

No other details of the ceremony were shared, however. For all his internet fame and the large window he’s allowed into his private life, some things are better left sacred.

Fans began to speculate in February of their engagement, as rings could be spotted on their fingers on other social media posts. Both Fischbach and Nelson kept quiet about it. Until now, anyway.

They wed last month, on September 20.

Fans, and YouTube themselves poured into the comments to congratulate the couple.

Markiplier’s Marriage Breaks The Internet

Markiplier has broken the internet on many occasions. Between his incredible content creation career and his groundbreaking filmmaking and acting abilities, there is a lot to praise him on.

Although this is no In Space With Markiplier or Amnesia playthrough, this is just as exciting to his fans.

“Congratulations to the both of you!” wrote YouTube.

“BEEN HERE SINCE 2014 AND NOW I’M SEEING YOU GET MARRIED?? HOLY HELL CONGRATS!!” yelled one fan.

“MOM AND DAD GOT MARRIED!?!?!?!” half-joked another.

“I don’t think I could smile any bigger! You two are the best! Congratulations again!!” exclaimed a third.

“Was that the marriage of ’25?!?!?!” commented one more, referencing an inside joke popular among his fanbase.

Although his millions of fans are desperately waiting for more news of his independently-produced Iron Lung film, I suppose this news will suffice for now.

His most recent step into film was a main role in Amazon Prime’s 2024 series The Edge of Sleep.

I wish them the best.