YouTube Education Influencer Ms. Rachel Welcomes Baby No. 2

Weeks after resurfacing from her temporary social media break, YouTube education influencer Ms. Rachel announced the birth of her second baby.

In an Instagram post, Ms. Rachel shared a sweet photo of her and her husband Aron Accurso’s newborn baby girl, Susannah.

“Sometimes timing isn’t what you plan and the road to get there is bumper than you expected,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “But when you hold your little ones, you know… I’m meant to be your mama.”

Ms. Rachel then revealed that she was unable to carry the pregnancy for medical reasons. “We were blessed to have a surrogate who gave us the most precious gift possible,” she explained. “We are now all family forever. We have immense gratitude and a deep bond. It’s been a truly beautiful experience. I’m in awe of her.”

The YouTube influencer went on to praise her husband for being the best father and husband. The couple has another child, a 7-year-old son named Thomas.

Fans Congratulate Ms. Rachel On the Birth of Her Second Baby

Not long after she made the post, fans from all over the world congratulated Ms. Rachel on the birth of her precious baby girl.

“What a precious little gift she is!!” one fan wrote. “And the luckiest girl in the world to have you as her Mumma, a role model for children and adults across the world.”

Another fan further shared, “Eeeeee huge congrats on the arrival of your precious daughter! As a fellow mama through surrogacy, I’m just so happy for you. It’s really special seeing you share this journey and bring awareness to this path of family building. So much love to you and your growing fam.”

Even actor Seth Green took to the comment section. ‘So happy for you,” he wrote with two heart emojis.