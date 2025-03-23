Famed YouTuber Resurfaces: Ms. Rachel Opens Up About Months-Long Hiatus

Months after Ms. Rachel stepped away from social media, the educational YouTube influencer revealed details about her sudden hiatus.

The influencer, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, revealed the reason behind her absence in the comment section of her latest Instagram post.

“We’ve had some family things to attend to,” she wrote. Ms. Rachel did not reveal any more details about the “family things” she was referring to.

She praised her husband, Aron Accurso, in the post. “My co-creator, co-pilot, and co-producer—working tirelessly behind the scenes,” she declared. “There’s no Ms. Rachel without Mr. Aron. @aronaccurso Thank you for making my dreams come true, babe! (And of course love of my life, best friend, soulmate! And amazing dada).”

The couple shares a son, Thomas, who they welcomed in 2018.

The influencer’s latest YouTube video was posted on Jan. 9 titled “Hide and Seek With Ms. Rachel & Elmo + More Games, Kids Songs, Nursery Rhymes & Social Skills.”

Less than a week after posting the video, Accurso announced her content would be coming to Netflix. The streaming service will have a new series, Ms. Rachel, featuring compilations of her existing YouTube videos. She further revealed that more episodes would be released later this year.

Accurso clarified that the social media absence had nothing to do with the Netflix series. She pointed out that her show’s episodes are made up of “content from YouTube.”

Ms. Rachel Took a Break From Social Media in Early 2023

This isn’t the first time that Ms Rachel took a break from social media. She announced in February 2023 that she was taking a hiatus for her mental health.

She resurfaced days later. “I’m back after a short break,” she declared in a video on Mar. 6, 2023. “So I was able to spend some time thinking about setting social media boundaries for myself, which is a good practice for a lot of people.”

Ms. Rachel further shared, “With social media boundaries, you figure out ways to protect yourself, and you recognize, ‘Oh, when I do this, I don’t feel so good, and so I’m gonna do less of this,’ and it’s a good way to practice self-care, which is very important.”

She then added, “But I am here to serve children and their families every day and to share the love and kindness that we want to see reflected in the world.”