Young Rapper Dies of Alleged Overdose: Lungskull Was 20

Underground rap artist Lungskull has died at the age of 20. The French musician, whose real name was Odin Olsen, reportedly died following a drug overdose, according to an announcement from his brother.

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Olsen died on September 11, 2026. His brother, Aksel Olsen, who performs under the name Akselbolts, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram and attributed his death to an overdose. His posts were shared to Reddit.

Born on January 9, 2006, in Paris, France, Lungskull developed a following through the internet’s underground rap scene. He became particularly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic after releasing his track “Foreign” in 2020.

The song gained widespread attention through TikTok and the video game Roblox, where players shared music through in-game boomboxes. The New York Times subsequently highlighted the track’s role in popularising Robloxcore, an internet-driven underground music movement.

Lungskull Became A Niche Gem Of A Musician

Lungskull continued building his catalogue with several releases, including Norgates Vol. 1 (2020), Norgates Vol. 2 (2021), Empathy (2021), Sleep (2022) and his self-titled album Lungskull (2023).

He also collaborated with underground artists including Jaydes, Wifiskeleton and Yuke.

News of his reported death prompted an emotional response from listeners, particularly within the online communities that helped establish his musical career.

Fans have continued sharing his songs and remembering the influence he had on internet-based rap culture.

Although his brother reportedly attributed his death to a drug overdose, independent public confirmation of the precise medical cause has not emerged. The circumstances surrounding his death therefore remain subject to that qualification.

Lungskull’s death marks a tragic loss for the underground rap community. He leaves behind a musical catalogue that captured a distinctive period in internet music culture, when Roblox, TikTok, and SoundCloud helped young artists reach audiences around the world.