Young Bills Fan Urges Taylor Swift to Leave Travis Kelce With Hilarious Sign at Chiefs Game

A young Bills fan took it upon themselves to urge Taylor Swift to shake it off with beau Travis Kelce, even offering up a new studly suitor. The Pop Queen, who you might have heard is romantically involved with Kelce, a star player for the Kansas City Chiefs, was present at the game held at Highmark Stadium.

During the singer’s entrance into the stadium, a young Bills fan took the opportunity to playfully tease her. Holding up the well-known “Distracted Boyfriend” meme, the young fan cleverly made Swift the center of attention.

In this version of the meme, Taylor Swift is seen holding hands with Travis Kelce. However, she can’t resist turning around to catch a glimpse of Buffalo star Josh Allen. Of course, images of the incident made their way to X (formerly Twitter).

This young Bills fan showed Taylor Swift the Josh Allen meme as she walked into the game 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OHmYa0bxGW — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 21, 2024

The “Bad Blood” crooner seemed to acknowledge the meme as she glanced in the direction of the fan. Was there a fleeting moment in which Taylor Swift considered the meme and thought of dropping Travis Kelce? Video footage of the moment can be replayed over and over like in JFK’s Zapruder film for fans to decide for themselves.

Taylor Swift has arrived at Highmark Stadium! pic.twitter.com/u1g44ffJWi — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 21, 2024

Taylor Swift is a Fixture at Travis Kelce’s Games

Swift has been attending Chief’s games since September 24 and confirmed her relationship with the team’s Tight End in late 2023. She arrived in her private jet on Sunday around 4 pm. She was greeted by a cavalcade of SUVs, a sprinter van, and a police escort. Swift was seen at Highmark Stadium for the game, wearing a red hat and a white jacket.

Cameras are used to capturing the popstar since she confirmed her new relationship with the Tight End. However, on Sunday, all attention shifted to Travis’ brother, whose team was eliminated from the playoffs last week.

Jason Kelce stole the spotlight from Swift with a topless beer-guzzling celebration at Highmark Stadium. He honored his brother Travis’ win and couldn’t contain his excitement when Travis scored a jaw-dropping 22-yard touchdown. Jason fearlessly leaped into the crowd, clutching a Bud Light, prolonging his wildly exuberant, shirtless jubilee to the astonishment of countless Bills fans.

Next Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, the Chiefs will go head-to-head with the Ravens in the AFC Championship. Notably, Baltimore and Kansas City didn’t cross paths during the regular season, with the Chiefs last facing the Ravens in 2010. Patrick Mahomes, the probable league MVP, has yet to meet the Ravens in the postseason.