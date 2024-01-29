‘Young and the Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso Asks for Prayers After Newborn Daughter Goes to NICU

Following the birth of his daughter Lucy, Young and the Restless alum Jordi Vilasuso and his wife Kaitlin are now asking for prayers for the little one.

Lucy, who was born earlier this month, has been hospitalized after contracting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Jordi’s wife, Katilin, opened up about the terrifying health scare.

“We found out Monday that Lucy had RSV and by Monday night she had been admitted to the hospital [with] difficulty breathing,” Kaitlyn explained. “Last night, things unexpectedly took a turn for the worse and she was moved to NICU [with] what the doctors described as a partially collapsed right lung. I am still struggling to believe this as I type.”

Jordi and Kaitlin Vilasuso also asked followers to pray for the little one. “Please please pray with us for miraculous healing for Lucy’s precious little body. We love her so much and just want her home and happy and in our arms.”

According to the CDC, RSV is a common respiratory virus that in adults and older children causes mild, cold-like symptoms. However, in infants and older/immune-compromised adults, the virus could cause severe symptoms that require hospitalization. It can also cause severe illnesses such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

The CDC reports that two to three out of every 100 infants with RSV may need to be hospitalized. Those who are hospitalized with the virus may require oxygen, IV fluids, and mechanical ventilation. With proper treatment, most children with RSV are often discharged in a few days.

Days, after little Lucy was admitted for RSV, Jordi and Kaitlin Vilasuso shared a positive update about the infant’s progress.

“Jordi and I are so thankful for you all covering us in prayers and love, yet again,” Kaitlin stated on Instagram. “I know it sounds crazy, but we literally FEEL it, and our family has gained so much strength from your encouragement.”

Jordi Vilasuso’s wife also said that Lucy is proving to be quite a little fighter. “The biggest praise report is that the x-ray of her lungs looked significantly better than the last one they took the night she was transferred to the NICU,” Kaitlin continued.

However, Lucy is still needing a lot of prayers as she continues treatments. “She is still on the CPAP machine,” Kaitlin said. “But we are praying that as they try to wean her off of it, her pulse ox and respiratory rate stay strong and the CO2 in her blood continues to decrease.”

Kaitlin then wrote that once Lucy is off CPAP, the doctors will move her to regular oxygen without pressure. They will also be able to remove the feeding tube.

“We are beyond grateful for the positive progress,” she added. The family is currently working on schedules while Lucy is in the hospital.