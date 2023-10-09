You Won’t Believe What Brody Jenner Does With His Wife’s Breast Milk

Brody Jenner has discovered a special ingredient for his morning cup of joe.

In a video that was posted to YouTube, reality star Brody Jenner recorded himself making a “breastmilk latte.”

This unusual ingredient was inspired after Jenner found out he and Tia Blanco had ran out of almond milk. That’s when Jenner decided to take matters into his own hands by using Blanco’s breastmilk that was stored in the fridge.

“Alright so I just came out to make us both some coffee and we are out of almond milk,” announced Jenner in the video.

“But I did find one thing,” he said, before holding up a bag labeled ‘breast milk.’

“I hear its very nutritious. I hear it’s very delicious,” he candidly added. “I think it will do.”

“Sorry to disturb you, but we’re out of almond milk,” he said to Blanco, who was drowsy-eyed as she lay in bed with their newborn. “Do you mind if we use the breastmilk that I put in the fridge last night?”

“That would be really good for you,” said Blanco, who seemed completely unfazed by his proposal.

Once Jenner finished making their drinks, he casually served the expresso drink infused with breastmilk to Blanco.

“It’s freaking delicious,” said Jenner after taking a big sip of his coffee.

“It just tastes like coffee,” Blanco chimed in.

The couple recently welcomed their baby girl, Honey, on July 29.

Jenner and Blanco have been together since May of 2022. Jenner proposed to Blanco at their baby shower in June 2023 emphasizing just how serious things are between the two.

We want to make it clear: everyone has their own unique preferences, and we fully respect that.

But, this one’s a little on the ‘odd’ side of things.

Still, Honey is adorable, and Blanco is shining after her pregnancy!

Best of luck to this goofy couple.