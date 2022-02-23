Yogurt Toast Is The Latest Viral Trend That Is Actually Worth Making

Who can forget when avocado toast took the world by storm, rocking the breakfast sphere? Since then, other ingredients have done their best to dethrone avocado– or, at least give toast an equally delicious alternative to plain ol’ butter.

While it may seem impossible, there are a lot of comforting non-avocado toasts worthy of a place at your breakfast table. From sweet potato toast to cauliflower toast, finding the right morning slice to replace your savory avo spread is easy.

However, finding a toast recipe that satisfies your sweet tooth is somewhat more challenging. While it’s delicious, Nutella isn’t the healthiest morning food. At the same time, preparing French toast isn’t always the most practical. As a result, those who like sweet breakfasts were often left with few options for their plain slice of bread–until now.

Just in time for the inevitable avocado shortage, the world has switched its attention away from avocado toast to something else on the breakfast menu, yogurt toast.

What Is Yogurt Toast?

Known as the “Feel Good Foodie,” TikToker Yumna Jawad recently garnered over 1.4 million views for her video featuring yogurt toast. As a relatively easy and new way to enjoy breakfast, this TikTok food trend has simply exploded over social media as an easily accessible meal with universal ingredients.

@feelgoodfoodie Viral #yogurttoast is worth all the hype! I used @stonyfield Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, 1 egg, cinnamon and honey. It’s like dessert for breakfast! AD ♬ original sound – Feel Good Foodie

Yogurt toast, also called custard toast, has three main ingredients: bread, greek yogurt, and eggs. As the bread bakes, the yogurty mixture atop forms crisp, caramelized edges and a sweet, custardy center, similar to French toast. TikTokers have even compared the taste and texture to that of cheesecake. So, if you’re a fan of dessert for breakfast, this will be your go-to pick-me-up.

But, while sweet often coincides with unhealthy, this isn’t the case with yogurt toast. Like other healthy toast ideas, yogurt toast provides a healthy balance of nutrients, especially protein, which helps you stay full longer.

How To Make The Viral TikTok Yogurt Toast Recipe

TikToker Yumna Jawad added honey and cinnamon to her yogurt toast to enhance the taste and topped it with freshly sliced strawberries. But, the possibilities are boundless. In terms of yogurt toast, the custard can be customized. Alternatively, you may substitute maple syrup for honey or add a pinch of nutmeg in place of cinnamon. Additionally, some vanilla or almond extract will add a spin to the flavor.

If you want a jammy-like consistency, berries such as strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries will always do the trick. However, you can also try other fruits such as oranges drizzled with maple syrup or sliced bananas for a bananas foster-like treat.

Yogurt Toast Recipe

Ingredients

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1 egg

1 teaspoon honey, optional

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, optional

4 bread slices

fresh strawberries or other berries of choice, sliced

Instructions

Whisk yogurt, egg, honey, and cinnamon together until well combined. Next, use the back of a spoon to indent the center of each slice of bread. Divide the custard into the center of the bread, and top with strawberries. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes, or until the custard is set. If you’re using an air fryer, air fry for five minutes or more. Remove from oven and drizzle on some additional honey. Enjoy.

