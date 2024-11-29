Toilet Turkey Terror: Influencer Gets Cooked For Crappy Thanksgiving Recipe Disaster

An Instagram influencer is in rank water after serving up a turkey recipe prepared in her toilet, leaving followers flushed with disbelief.

Videos by Suggest

Kate Heintzelman (aka @Katewilltryanything) made a name for herself with purposely wasteful, terrible cooking and satirically horrible life hacks (like cutting up paper towel rolls to repurpose as toilet paper).

It’s the sort of rage-bait content that has folks leaving comments such as “Our planet will die because of people like you,” and “She’s kinda talented because she can make anything look like a diarrhea accident.”

As Thanksgiving approached, Kate posted a viral video of herself preparing the turkey by stuffing it with an orange, onion, celery, spices, butter, etc.—inside her toilet.

The video starts with Kate placing the raw turkey in her toilet. (Images via Instagram / Kate Heintzelman)

Heintzelman, who has over 300,000 Instagram followers, also rubbed the raw turkey on the sides of the toilet bowl before placing it in a pan for the oven.

Then, the attention-starved content creator sprinkles seasoning on her toilet turkey. (Images via Instagram / Kate Heintzelman)

Alongside the display of wasteful decadence, she wrote: “when it’s your turn to make Thanksgiving dinner, but you don’t know what you’re doing….also don’t freak out germs are killed at 140 degrees. I cooked this at 300 😊”

Preparing a Turkey in a Toilet is Probably Unsafe, Kate

Of course, this is an attention-seeking rage-bait post.

Still… dear readers, do we really need to point out that consuming poultry prepared in an in-use toilet is horrible for your health, regardless of the temperature it’s prepared?

“Wasting an entire turkey is diabolical,” one onlooker said of the toilet turkey. (Images via Instagram / Kate Heintzelman)

Shigella, Vibrio, Salmonella, and E. coli are four types of bacteria frequently found in fecal matter, per Columbia University. Do you know where you commonly find fecal matter? THE TOILET.

Plus, Kate doesn’t even know the temperature you’re supposed to safely cook poultry. It’s 325 degrees, not 300, KATE.

Though the Toilet Turkey Looked Okay, Kate Still Got Roasted

Meanwhile, the resulting turkey actually ended up looking pretty good.

Honestly, the result looked pretty good, even if it 100% went straight into the trash. (Images via Instagram / Kate Heintzelman)

Regardless, Heintzelman’s followers sounded off in the comments to the revolting post.

“You know Kate I usually sit back and not comment but damnit today is the day. I’m calling the law,” one follower wrote. A second added, “kate maybe you should get takeout for thanksgiving this year and every year going forward ☺️.”

“More reasons why you just can’t eat at everyone’s house,” another user quipped.

Meanwhile, other users couldn’t fathom ever being so wasteful.

“Why are you wasting food during a time where people are in need of food,” one user wondered. “What was the purpose of putting in the toilet? I’m done with this broad un following,” another onlooker agreed.

“I know i’m falling for the bait by interacting with this but if i had to waste a whole bird and potentially clog my toilet just to get a few additional comments i’d sit down and go on an indefinite hiatus,” yet another user reasoned.

However, perhaps this user said it best: “tbh kate your food is so s–t, putting it in the toilet with actual s–t won’t make it any worse.”