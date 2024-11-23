White Castle’s Slider Stuffing Divides Internet: ‘I’m Flipping Tables’

White Castle has the perfect stuffing recipe to serve up this Thanksgiving… if you want to play a cruel joke on your family.

The fast food joint, beloved (and in some circles, infamous) for its sliders, shared a video on Instagram showing how to make Thanksgiving stuffing using their mini burgers.

The food abomination left the internet in shambles, with some hailing it as delightful and others condemning it to the pits of hell.

Here’s how you make it!

According to White Castle’s website, it’s recommended to begin with 10 to 12 original sliders without cheese or pickles. “Cut or tear them into small pieces, add finely diced celery, black pepper, thyme, and sage, pour in chicken stock, and toss all of that together really well,” the burger chain details in the video.

White Castle recently shared a stuffing recipe using its famous sliders. Here are the first revolting steps in the process. (Images via Instagram / White Castle)

“Then spread it into a casserole dish and bake it at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until done,” the gas-lighting fast-food chain continued. “You get the most unexpectedly delicious stuffing, and the dish that will disappear first at your Thanksgiving gathering.”

White Castle’s unholy recipe debuted for National Stuffing Day. (Images via Instagram / White Castle)

Meanwhile, if you’d like to taint your Thanksgiving turkey with the mark of the beast, White Castle claims their stuffing can fill a 12-pound bird with about nine cups, even with less chicken broth added.

The resulting dish is guaranteed to depress everyone this Thanksgiving. (Images via YouTube / Red Letter Media and Instagram / White Castle)

It’s tough to know whether the video posted Thursday (National Stuffing Day) was serious or a cruel, cruel joke.

The Internet Does Not Even THINK of Entertaining White Castle’s Slider Stuffing

However, intent doesn’t matter to the internet at large. In the Instagram comments to White Castle’s post, many came with knives out… and not to eat.

“This is straight foolishness. If I see this at any Thanksgiving I’m at — I’m flipping tables,” one hangry person wrote. “If y’all don’t go to hell …” another user added.

“How do you delete someone else’s video?” yet another person wondered. “It’s not too late to TAKE THIS DOWN…” agreed another Instagram denizen.

Meanwhile, other White Castle watchers were considering calling the authorities on the burger chain for unleashing this unholy abomination onto the masses.

“I’m calling the police. 🚓🚨👮🏻‍♂️,” one whistleblower wrote. “The police are on the way babes…”, another added. A third chimed in with, “🫵🏿 yes officer it’s them right there.”

But hey, a few slider lovers seemed open to the idea.

“I know a prison cook up when I see it!” one enthused comment read. [Editor’s note: there would be both ramen and hot Cheetos in this if that were the case]

“White Castlerole,” another comment proudly declared.

Okay, maybe those aren’t exactly positive reactions, but they’re at least… somewhat neutral. Listen, I’m sorry for the headline. The Internet wasn’t divided; everyone clearly hated this idea.