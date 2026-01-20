Yet Another Music Festival Won’t Return in 2026

Let’s pour one out for all of the good music fans won’t get the chance to hear in 2026. Yet another music festival announced that it won’t be returning this year.

This time it’s the We Are One Festival. Organizers confirmed that they tried to keep the festival going but couldn’t make it happen.

Taking to Instagram, they explained, “We share this news with the heaviest of hearts: We Are One Festival has sadly, and very reluctantly, been cancelled. Following an investment withdrawal a few days ago, the festival was placed under a significant cloud of uncertainty.”

They continued, “We urgently explored every possible avenue to save the event, including support from music industry trusts, Cardiff City Council, and the Welsh Government. Unfortunately, due to the extremely short timeframe, these efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.”

The organizers of the festival struggled to fund the event financially. So unfortunately, they couldn’t make it happen.

They explained, “A loss in the first year was inevitable, accepted, and planned to be shared. However, for a festival of this scale, having that entire loss fall solely on a single independent promoter is sadly not feasible.”

Festival Announces Cancelation

Organizers continued, “As with most start-up events of this nature, breaking even in the first year was always optimistic. The long-term vision for We Are One Festival was to absorb an initial loss, grow year on year, and establish an annual alternative music weekend festival for the South Wales community.”

The festival’s organizers promised that they will refund any tickets purchased. They also expressed their thanks for their followers. However, people took the news hard. Several complained in the comment section.

One fan mourned, “So gutted – was really looking forward to this festival 😔 Hoping you can find a way to bring it back next year 🖤.”

Another festival goer wrote, “Please come back soon 🥺 I’d love to experience this glorious line up. I’ll be there when the time comes.

Yet another wrote, “So sorry to hear this guys. The line-up was unreal! Hope to see you back in the future 🖤 Don’t hesitate to reach out if there’s anything at all we can support you with. I appreciate how hard these things are and all the work involved. You should feel proud of what you created. I’m sure this setback is just a blip in big incredible journey yet to come!”