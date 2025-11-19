big-music-festival-delayed-due-to-rain

Rain over the weekend forced a major music festival to postpone its event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tyler, the Creator announced Friday that his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival has been postponed to this weekend due to heavy rain across Southern California.

“Due to weather, Camp Flog Gnaw will now take place November 22 – 23,” the statement read on Instagram. “The wristbands you received are good to go for next weekend. If you can’t attend, refunds will be available. Current passholders will be sent an email with additional information.”

Much of Southern California was under flood watch on Friday, with a month’s worth of rain hitting in a single day. Dangerous flash floods occurred in burn scar areas of Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties after this year’s wildfires.

Concertgoers Balk at Music Festival Postponement Due to Rain

However, despite the obvious need for caution, many concertgoers were upset with the festival’s postponement.

“What happened to rain or shine??? This is a complete letdown,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the festival’s announcement. “Brother, the website said rain or shine,” another upset music lover wrote. “HAVE TO BEG FOR MORE TIME OFF,” a third disappointed fan exclaimed.

Those who traveled from out of the country had impressive public meltdowns.

“We travelled all the way from Australia for this. I’m actually so upset as we have to fly out this Tuesday. I know it’s not in your control, but I’m actually insanely heartbroken,” one Aussie music fan lamented. “In lax crashing out rn,” another fan added.

Tyler, The Creator performs at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on October 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, founded by Tyler in 2012, is celebrating its 11th anniversary after a three-year hiatus during the pandemic.

The Camp Flog Gnaw lineup is stacked with talent like ASAP Rocky, Childish Gambino, Doechii, Earl Sweatshirt, GloRilla, 2 Chainz, and T-Pain. But just as the festival announced a rain delay, they added Kali Uchis to the mix—fitting, since one of her hits is aptly titled “After the Storm.”