‘Yellowstone’ Star Shares Disappointing Spinoff News

Yellowstone may be done, but the franchise is living on through various spinoffs. However, don’t expect one star to show up, and no we’re not talking about Kevin Costner.

Speaking with Daily Mail, Jefferson White says don’t expect Jimmy to show up in any of the upcoming spinoffs. The actor revealed that no one has called him yet. But he’s hopefult aht might change.

He explained, “Not that I know of now… I kept my fingers crossed, but also, I’d be grateful if I got to do more and I’m grateful for what I got to do. I don’t want to be selfish. We got a lot of great mileage out of that show.”

It’s a shame because at one point it seemed Yellowstone was setting Jimmy up for his own spinoff. If the character doesn’t come back though, White doesn’t have hard feelings. He still feels like he won the lottery.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Speaks Out

The actor also described what it was like to meet Costner for the first time.

He said, “Meeting him, it always kind of lined up with the character on the show for me that John Dutton [Costner’s character] in that universe is kind of a legend. And to Jimmy [White’s character], when he meets John Dutton, he’s like meeting a living legend.”

He continued, “It always felt like that, meeting Kevin for me. And then it was also amazing just how present he was, how much he really authentically cared,’ White spilled. When you’ve done it for that long, you can sort of start phoning it in if you really want to, and he never did. He really, very authentically cared very much.”

White also reflected on the stunt work done on the show.

“On Yellowstone, I had an incredible series of stunt men. Bobby Roberts was my primary stuntman on Yellowstone because he was a real bronc rider. So anytime I had to do a bucking sequence on that show, that was almost always Bobby Roberts,” he said.

White continued, “Sometimes you’re pretending to get shot. Sometimes somebody much braver than you is getting shot. They do it with all sorts of tricks.”