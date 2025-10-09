Two Major ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Reportedly Got Into Shoving Match in Upsetting Set Incident

Yellowstone may be over, but incidents are still coming to light. And Kevin Costner was, of course, in the middle of another one.

The production for Yellowstone was infamously tumultuous. With creative arguments and cast feuds, it’s a miracle the show came out as good as it did. Per The Hollywood Reporter, however, the creative struggles between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan spiralled into another fight.

According to inside sources and rep confirmation, Kevin Costner (John Dutton) had a very heated argument with Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton).

Funnily enough, the argument happened between takes of an already tense scene. In the kitchen, Costner, Bentley, and Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) were shooting an argument between the family on set in Utah.

But the arguing persisted even when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Reportedly, Costner, who was an executive producer for Yellowstone at the time, kept urging Bentley to play the scene as Costner wanted it to be played. At the time, Costner and Sheridan were butting heads over the creative direction of the show.

Bentley wished to stay true to Sheridan’s directions, however. Something Costner allegedly wasn’t happy with.

Kevin Costner Launched At Wes Bentley During ‘Yellowstone’ Production

“Kevin didn’t like that, and he lunged at him,” an anonymous witness reported. “No fists were thrown, but they were in each other’s faces, pushing and shoving and just getting hot until they had to be separated.”

Apparently, Reilly began crying.

Another inside source who was present added, “The incident with Wes was the line in the sand. Everything was different after that. Everyone loved Wes and so that really made Taylor upset. Kevin and Taylor butted heads from there on out. It got very awkward.”

The outlet reported that a spokesperson for Bentley confirmed the altercation. He described the incident as a “work-related argument during an emotional and physically tough scene.”

The rep alleged it was “discussed and resolved.” He declined to comment on how the argument almost led to a physical fight.

In recent years, Kevin Costner has gained an infamous reputation. Incidents like this are par for the course when working with him, it seems.