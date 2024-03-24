‘Yellowstone’ Star Claims He Was Kicked Off Plane for Refusing to Sit Near Masked Passenger

Although he originally said he was recently kicked off a plane for being intoxicated, Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith also claimed his departure from the aircraft was due to him refusing to sit next to someone who was wearing a mask.

In his latest Instagram post, Smith stated he was removed from the plane after telling someone he didn’t want to sit next to someone wearing a mask.

The Yellowstone actor, who had to be reminded of which airport he was at, also stated he was kicked off because he was drunk. However, he said that he only had “a few drinks” and wasn’t drunk.

Smith then called out others who did not stand up and call “bulls—“ about the mask-wearing. He also said that the other person wearing the mask made him uncomfortable.

Within a matter of minutes, Instagram users were quick to call out the Yellowstone castmate. “For the life of me, I cannot fathom why someone else wearing a mask is so threatening to some people!!!” one user declared. “Many people live with a loved one who is immunocompromised or they themselves may be immunocompromised. Or maybe they’re not feeling well and are being considerate of others by wearing a mask to contain germs. How fragile are some people that a simple mask sets them off to this degree It’s absolutely ridiculous!!!”

Another person stated, “If someone wants or needs to wear a mask, that’s their choice. This is not going to harm you in any way. Unfortunately, my opinion of you has dropped quite a bit after your video.”

The ‘Yellowstone’ Star Previously Skipped Out on the 2022 SAG Awards Due to Vaccine Requirements

This isn’t the first time that Forrie J. Smith has made headlines over health precautions. The Yellowstone star was forced to miss the 2022 SAG Awards because he refused to follow COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

“I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards,” Smith shared in an Instagram post, per Variety. “I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated to be at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.

Smith was nominated as part of the Yellowstone cast for the Best TV Drama Series award.

He further tried to justify his decision to not vaccinate by stating he hadn’t received a vaccine since he was a child. “I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities… It’s just my beliefs. I just don’t believe that stuff. Whatever.”

He has since deleted the post.