WWE’s Trish Stratus Mourns Devastating Family Death: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

A WWE Hall of Famer is mourning the loss of a close family member. Trish Stratus’ mother, Alice Stratigeas, has passed away.

“My mama is gone. I don’t even know how to write this… she passed last week and I haven’t been able to find the words,” Straus wrote on Instagram on August 20.

The 49-year-old WWE legend added that her “heart feels broken in a way I can’t describe” and that her “life will never be the same.”

“It’s as if writing the words makes it more real that my best friend, my safe place, my go-to, the one who was there for every single moment of my life, showing up for me in ways that no one else ever could, for every milestone, every heartbreak, every joy — is gone. She was always there, and now she won’t be,” Stratus continued.

“You’ve all seen her by my side — cheering me on from the crowd, along for my travels, exceeding expectations as a Nana — practically a second mom to my children,” the seven-time WWE Women’s champion noted. “My kids only know a life where their Nana was always there. Explaining to them that she won’t be there anymore was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do.”

Straus also wrote that she admired her mom’s incredible strength and selflessness, even during her toughest times.

“That was my mama — selfless, brave, and full of love,” she added.

WWE Fans and Colleagues Offer Their Support to Trish Stratus Following Her Mother’s Death

WWE fans and fellow wrestlers took to the comments section to offer their condolences to Stratus.

“I’m sorry, Trish… sending my love,” Rhea Ripley wrote. “Sending you so much Love, Trish,” Mercedes Moné echoed.

“So sorry, Trish. I loved your mom. And I know this pain personally. Know that she will always be guiding you and your kids. Love you, sweetie!!” Lilian Garcia added.

Likewise, fans flooded the comments to offer their support, with sentiments like, “I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Stratus recently canceled a signing appearance in Wales to be with her ailing mother.

Straus had a full-time WWE career from 2000 to 2006 and held a women’s championship title for 448 days, one of the longest reigns in WWE history. In 2004, she and Lita also became the first women to main event Monday Night Raw.

Stratus has occasionally appeared in WWE since retiring, most recently facing Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton at the Evolution event in July.