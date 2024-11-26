wwe-legend-stacy-keibler-stuns-in-new-photos-from-bali-vacation

WWE fan favorite Stacy Keibler is living her best life in Bali, flaunting her champion-worthy figure on her Indonesian getaway. The 45-year-old shared an array of stunning photos and videos from her trip on Instagram over the weekend.

Videos by Suggest

Of course, an array of skin-flaunting attire was on full display.

Image via Instagram / Stacy Keibler

The series of pics featured “The Legs of WWE” posing in several picturesque, exotic locations. In the snaps, Keibler made sure her bikini game was as fit as her physique.

Image via Instagram / Stacy Keibler

“Snapshots from Bali 🌿🌱🌺,” Keibler, who famously dated George Clooney, wrote alongside the candid snapshots.

Images via Instagram / Stacy Keibler

It appeared to be a truly romantic getaway, with her husband, Jared Pobre, accompanying her, along with their friends joining them for the vacation.

Image via Instagram / Stacy Keibler

The couple, who wed in 2014, even shared an adorable photo of themselves with an elephant, both grinning from ear to ear.

Image via Instagram / Stacy Keibler

Needless to say, the pre-Thanksgiving trip looked like a great time.

Of course, friends and fans alike took to the comments to lavish praise over Keibler’s sizzling vacation snaps.

“AMAZING ❤️❤️❤️ what a fun trip!!! 😍 love you 🫂,” trip mate and model Taylor Justine Howard exclaimed in the comments.

Stacy and Taylor looked like real pals on the trip. (Images via Instagram / Stacy Keibler)

“Oh my goodness, you’re beautiful and you look so happy,” celebrity pal Brooke Burke gushed. “Love this! Jared smiling is LIFE! You in waterfall! ❤️❤️❤️,” James Van Der Beek‘s wife, Kimberly, added.

“Aw, that shot of you and @jaredpobre with the elephant ☺️ Looks like a blast of a trip 🔥,” one fan commented. “Your style is so good! The flower bikini is super cute, my fav!” a second fan declared.

“So is this the new sports illustrated cover model?” another fan wondered.

Keibler debuted in the WCW back in 1999 and stayed after the company was acquired by rival WWE.

Stacy Keibler alongside Big Pappa Pump in a moment for the whole family during the WWE Raw Aggression Tour event at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park July 31, 2003 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Though she retired from the ring in 2006, she is still beloved by fans and has managed to stay in the public eye.

Fresh off of her wrestling stint, she appeared on season two of Dancing with the Stars. Judge Bruno Tonioli dubbed her “The Weapon of Mass Seduction.” She placed third in the competiton

Since then, she’s enjoyed a modest acting career, appearing in sitcoms like How I Met Your Mother and the occasional appearance for the WWE.