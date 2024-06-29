brooke-burke-flaunts-her-fit-physique-in-green-bikini

Brooke Burke was seen soaking up the sun in Malibu, rocking a green bikini, and showing off her impressively toned physique. The 53-year-old stunner appeared remarkably youthful in the sun-kissed photo featured by Page Six. She grinned ear to ear, her firm abs on full display.

Bikini-clad Brooke Burke flaunts her fit physique and more star snaps https://t.co/P0xpJ8BHeB pic.twitter.com/KctgGhW15U — Page Six (@PageSix) June 28, 2024

Of course, Burke has no problem showing off her ever-bikini-ready body. Just last week, she posted footage on Instagram of herself clad in a black two-piece, diving into a swimming pool. “Summer desert vibes 🖤☀️🌵”, she captioned the sizzling footage.

Fans React to Brooke Burke’s Bikini Ready Body

“The pool and the Mountain View is perfect too, if you have noticed yet. 😎,” one adoring fan wrote in the comments. Another fan marveled at Brooke’s impossibly toned body, writing “You look 21 years old.”

“From Playboy to this. Haven’t changed a bit. 💪🏼🔥”, a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, Dancing with the Stars alum and her fiancé, commercial real estate developer Scot Rigby, shared why they are still in the wedding planning process almost three years after their 2021 engagement.

“He’s sick of me not having an answer, honestly,” Burke recently quipped to People about their delayed wedding vows. “I’ll be honest, and I haven’t told this to anyone, so we still have something original.”

Burke mentioned that the couple had intended to marry last month. However, their bustling blended family became so occupied that the wedding plans fell through.

“We hoped to get married in May, and May came and went quickly,” she admitted. However, life got in the way. “School, two of our children turning 16, getting their driver’s license, Sierra graduating from USC. Neriah was supposed to be on tour. We finished building our home in Arizona.”

“We didn’t have a minute to breathe, let alone plan the greatest party of our life,” the bikini-loving Burke added. “So back to the drawing board, and now we need to get really busy.”

Rigsby mentioned that the couple hopes to make the ceremony truly special, which is why they have chosen not to rush the process.

“I think for us, it’s having the experience,” he told the outlet. ” I mean, the whole reason to do it, too, is for the kids and for us and the family. So we want to do it right. We just don’t want to rush into it.”

“Yeah, I’m not rushing,” Brooke agreed.