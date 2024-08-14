George Clooney Slams Quentin Tarantino for Dissing Film Career: ‘F—k Off’

George Clooney is miffed that Quentin Tarantino didn’t declare him a movie star alongside his pal and frequent collaborator, Brad Pitt.

While promoting his upcoming film Wolfs alongside Pitt in a cover story for GQ’s September issue, Clooney shared his thoughts on the 61-year-old Django Unchained director. As the conversation shifted to Tarantino, Clooney let his emotions shoot from the hip.

“Quentin said some s–t about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him,” Clooney, 63, admitted. “[Tarantino] did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about you,” Clooney continued, referring to Pitt, 60.

“And then this [interviewer] goes, ‘Well, what about George?’ [Tarantino] goes, ‘He’s not a movie star,’ ” Clooney added.

The Batman & Robin star continued, “And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole f–king career.’ “

“So now I’m like, all right, dude, f–k off. I don’t mind giving him s–t. He gave me s–t,” Clooney declared.

Then, likely seeing the look on Pitt’s face as he dragged perhaps the most popular auteur director working in Hollywood, Clooney backtracked.

“But no, look, we’re really lucky we got to work with these great directors. Director and screenplay is what keeps you alive,” Clooney demurred.

It is unclear which Tarantino interview Clooney is referring to.

Both Clooney and Pitt Have Worked with Tarantino in the Past

Of course, both George Clooney and Brad Pitt have collaborated with Quentin Tarantino. Clooney co-starred with him in the 1996 vampire flick From Dusk Till Dawn. Meanwhile, Pitt has appeared in two of Tarantino’s films: Inglourious Basterds (2009) and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019).

Commenting on Tarantino’s performance in From Dusk Till Dawn, Pitt remarked to GQ that he found it to be “pretty good.”

“He was OK in it,” Clooney shot back.

“There’s a scene, I’m blanking on it. But he’s really good,” Pitt insisted.

Perhaps Pitt is referring to the most famous scene in From Dusk Till Dawn, in which Tarantino (who wrote the screenplay and is infamous for his love of women’s feet), drinks tequila off the toes of the most beautiful woman alive, Salma Hayek.

Indeed, Quentin surely had to muster all of his acting training to pretend as though he was completely enraptured by a scantily clad Hayek as she sauntered over to him, poured the liquid down her voluptuous curves, and dangled her toned leg toward him and invited him to suck upon her outstretched toe.

