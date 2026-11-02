Wu-Tang Clan to Headline Major Halftime Show

Legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan is joining the list of rap artists to perform during a halftime show.

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On Nov. 1, the Detroit Lions announced that the group will be performing for the 87th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic game against the Chicago Bears. The Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon will take place on Nov. 25.

This year’s halftime show marks the second in a multi-year partnership between the team and rapper Eminem. The iconic Detroit rapper and his long-time manager and president of Shady Records, Paul Rosenberg, executive produce the show and select the talent.

“Our Thanksgiving Day Classic is one of the greatest traditions in sports, and Wu-Tang Clan is one of the greatest performers in music,” Detroit Lions President and CEO Rich Haddad said.

“We are thrilled to have Wu-Tang headlining our Thanksgiving halftime show and grateful to Marshall and Paul for their partnership.”

The Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic presented by Ford will be nationally televised on CBS at 1:00 p.m. EST.

“We often like to do things that are both exciting and unexpected. A Wu-Tang Clan Thanksgiving performance in Detroit certainly fits that description!” Rosenberg said in a statement.

“Both Eminem and myself have been Wu fans since the early 90’s along with a whole generation of Detroit football fans, and we are honored to bring them to this year’s stage.”

Wu-Tang’s participation in the halftime show comes as they end their Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber global farewell tour. The group are set as inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 14.