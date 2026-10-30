Devastating Tragedy as 3-Year-Old Shoots Himself in Burger King Parking Lot After Father Leaves Gun on Seat

A family trip to Burger King ended in tragedy for one Florida family. While waiting at the drive-thru, a toddler shot himself and died.

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Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told FOX13 that a family who had just moved to Bartow, Florida from Connecticut were at a Burger King drive-thru when their credit card declined. The father became distracted while trying to find a new way to pay.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, as he bent over to get another card, he removed his Glock handgun from his waistband, placing it on the vehicle’s seat.

The 3-year-old was playing in the backseat and grabbed the firearm and pulled the trigger, according to deputies.

Officials said the father heard a loud pop and frantically ran around the car while a bystander called 911. First responders took the child to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead at 7:30 p.m.

During a press conference on Oct. 22, Sheriff Judd said the boy’s fourth birthday was in four days.

“We also know, at least from the initial info, that we can see where there is a bullet hole directly through the roof, and the child shot in the face,” Judd explained.

“So, subjectively, and it’s totally subjective at this point in the investigation, we think dad took the gun out, laid it down, he doesn’t remember where, he’s still in a state of shock, and while he’s trying to figure out how to pay for dinner on the credit card, the child obviously sees the gun, picks it up, is playing with it, and shoots himself in the face.”

Sheriff Judd and Bartow Deputy Chief Kyle Dowdy both said the situation appears to be a tragedy. Judd said there’s a Florida Statute of culpable negligence that is a third-degree felony if a child gets hold of a firearm and hurts themselves or someone else.

However, he said the decision would ultimately be up to the Florida State Attorney’s Office to decide whether or not to file formal charges.

“Quite frankly, if the investigations concludes, according to what we see now, certainly we would not have any energy at all for suggestive criminal charges,” he said.