‘Miami Vice’ Legend Hospitalized After Gun Range Accident

Legendary director Michael Mann is recovering after an accident at the gun range on Saturday.

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TMZ reported that the executive producer of the original Miami Vice (and director of the movie version) accidentally shot himself in the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sources told the outlet that Mann, an experienced target shooter for decades, was apparently trying to holster his weapon during target practice when it went off.

Director Michael Mann gestures during a photo call, 29 July 2006 in Berlin, to promote his action film ‘Miami Vice.’ (Credit: Oliver Lang / DDP/AFP via Getty Images)

The LAPD confirmed the incident to the outlet — they were called to The Range LA after the report of a shooting. LAFD also arrived on the scene.

Mann was taken to the hospital by ambulance after shooting himself. But the injury was subcutaneous and minor.

According to police, the 83-year-old Heat director was taking part in a gun training when the incident happened.

Mann’s reps confirmed the incident to TMZ in a statement.

“On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released,” they wrote.