Legendary Metal Group Reveals Death of Former Drummer

Nigel Durham, a metal drummer best known for his time in the English heavy metal band Saxon, has died.

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“We are very sad to hear of the passing of a member of the Saxon family, former drummer Nigel Durham,” the band wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of Durham. “We send our love and thoughts to his wife Lauretta, daughter Gemma, his grandchildren, and family.”

Durham played drums for Saxon from 1987 to 1988, as a replacement for Nigel Glockler. He only appears on the band’s Destiny album — he was fired during the album’s tour when Glockler returned to the band.

After his time with Saxon, he teamed up with former band members Graham Oliver and Steve Dawson in their band Son of a Bitch in 1999.

Durham stayed with the band when it was renamed Oliver/Dawson Saxon following an unsuccessful attempt to trademark the band name Saxon. He left the band in 2010.

He also played with the band Morpheus Rising from 2013 to 2016.

In April, Durham’s death was reported. He addressed the mistake in a Facebook post in July.

“Don’t know how this got started but I can assure everyone that I’m still alive & kickin. Lol. ,” he wrote.

According to Durham’s wife Lauretta, a funeral is being planned.

“We really would like everyone to come to celebrate his life with us and give him the best send off we possibly can if able, thank you to everyone that as reached out to us with all your kind messages it gives a bit of strength and God knows we need it, it really means a lot, thank you ,” she wrote on Facebook.