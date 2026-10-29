A Beatles Collaborator Has Passed Away: Abbey Road Reveals Phil McDonald’s Death

Phil McDonald, a sound engineer best known for his work with the Beatles, has died.

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His death was announced by Abbey Road Studios on Oct. 27.

“Phil was a highly skilled, deeply trusted, and much-loved engineer who started working here in 1964 at the age of eighteen,” the statement said.

McDonald started working at Abbey Road in the tape library before working in the cutting rooms. He then made the transition to tape op before becoming a balance engineer.

“His first session with The Beatles is documented as 17 June 1965 for “Yesterday.” The following years working on Revolver, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and The White Album, he would’ve been trained up by the likes of Geoff Emerick and Ken Scott before taking a central role in the recording of Abbey Road. Phil’s philosophy was always to get as close as possible to recording the true sound he heard in the studio.”

He worked on nearly every track made for the album Abbey Road in 1969, either alone or with Geoff Emerick. The duo won the Grammy Award for Best Engineered Recording – Non-Classical in 1970 for the album.

McDonald transitioned to Apple Records in 1971, staying there until at least 1974.

He maintained a working relationship with all four Beatles after the band’s breakup. He engineered Paul McCartney’s McCartney, John Lennon’s John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band and Imagine, and Ringo Starr’s Sentimental Journey. McDonald also engineered George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass.

Other albums he worked on include Deep Purple In Rock, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, Living In The Material World, A Little Touch of Schmilsson in the Night, Traveling Wilburys Vol.1. He worked with artists including Deep Purple, Eric Clapton, Squeeze, and Roy Orbison.

He is survived by his wife Sandra.