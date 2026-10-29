’90s Rock Band Cancels All Tour Dates Amid Frontman Health Issues: ‘Excruciating’

Crash Test Dummies, the Canadian rock group best known for their 90s hit “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm,” have canceled their tour for 2026 and early 2027.

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Frontman Brad Roberts made the announcement on their Instagram page, sharing that he is dealing with health issues.

“I am very sorry to have to announce that I am unable to tour any longer for health reasons,” he explained. “I have a herniated disc in my back that makes travel excruciating and I am physically incapable of touring any further.”

According to Roberts, he recently returned from a “particularly gruelling” tour in the UK, and the experience has “rendered” him “immobile.”

He said that as a result, the band had to cancel their November 2026 concert dates in Canada and their dates for Australia in April 2027.

“I am deeply sorry to have to make this announcement,” he said, adding that he “was really looking forward to these shows.”

“I am very aware that I am disappointing many, but I simply can’t do this at this time.”

In August, the band announced that they would be heading to Australia in April 2027 for six shows. They planned on visiting Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth, among other cities.

“So sorry to hear. Sending lots of healing and rest. ❤️,” singer Lisa Loeb commented.

“Hope you find some relief soon, Brad,” musician Steven Page wrote.