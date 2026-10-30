Savannah Chrisley’s Husband ID’d as Fraudster Who Was in Prison With Her Dad Todd

On Oct. 27, Savannah Chrisley surprised her followers when she announced that she was engaged and expecting her first child.

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“The past few years have taken me through fires I never imagined I’d have to walk through,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Seasons of heartbreak, loss, and moments when I didn’t know if I would ever make it to the other side. I wondered if I would ever find my forever… if I would ever feel safe enough to truly breathe again.”

“And then God sent me J.”

“And just when I thought my heart couldn’t hold any more love, God gave us our sweetest blessing yet… we’re having a BABY!”

“J, watching the way you already love and protect our baby before he/she has even entered this world has made me fall in love with you in an entirely new way. I thank God every day that this baby gets to call you Daddy.”

Even though Chrisley only refers to her new beau as “J,” Us Weekly identified him as 56-year-old Jason Galanis, a convicted fraudster.

“So what?” she said of the age gap during an episode of her Unlocked podcast. She also said Galanis “does not look his age, nor does he act his age.”

“His body is great. His mind is even sharper. So I really don’t care, OK?”

Days after Savannah revealed her relationship with Galanis as her fiancé, it turns out that the couple are married.

People obtained marriage records showing they tied the knot on July 14, at Cayman Islands Baptist Church. Chrisley revealed that they had gotten engaged in the Cayman Islands in December 2025 after five months of dating.

According to Page Six, Galanis was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison in September 2020. He was involved in two schemes, including one that defrauded a Native American tribe and investors out of tens of millions of dollars.

The outlet also reported that Galanis served time in the same prison as her father, Todd Chrisley. Galanis and Todd Chrisley both served time at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida. Their time overlapped between January and August 2023.

Trump commuted Galanis’ prison sentence in March 2025. The president commuted Todd and wife Julie Chrisley’s prison sentences in May 2025.