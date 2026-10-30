Royal Family Member’s Cousin Found Dead in Park

Antoine de Massy, first cousin once removed of Prince Albert II of Monaco has died at the age of 29. He was the son of Christian de Massy, Prince Albert II’s first cousin.

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The Palace announced the young man’s death on Oct. 26.

“Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène learned with sadness of the death of Antoine de Massy, aged 29, grandson of Princess Antoinette, the elder sister of Prince Rainier III,” the communiqué, shared by Monaco Life, said.

“Their Highnesses share in the grief of his family and loved ones and extend their sincere condolences at this painful time.”

Antoine de Massy was found in the early evening on Oct. 25 in a park below Boulevard du Larvotto. His family contacted Monaco police after he didn’t show up for a family get together, Prosecutor General Stéphane Thibault confirmed.

A man was arrested on Oct. 26. The 42-year-old Ukrainian national has lived in Monaco for 30 years.

Thibault told Monaco Life that the man, who has not been further identified, denied allegations during police questioning. He did not wish to answer the investigating judge’s questions at that stage.

The man was formally charged on Oct. 28, and remanded in police custody. An investigating judge will oversee further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding Antoine’s death.

He has been charged with manslaughter and failure to assist a person in danger.

According to Monaco Daily News, an autopsy was done on Oct. 27. Toxicology reports have not been released. The circumstances of the fall are still unclear.

The man remains presumed innocent.