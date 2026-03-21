Wrestling Legend Dies at 74: RIP to Dennis ‘Loverboy’ Condrey

Dennis ‘Loverboy’ Condrey, a professional wrestling icon and founder of the Midnight Express, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood announced the news on Instagram on March 20. He also created a GoFundMe to support Condrey’s wife, Theresa.

“Dennis Condrey is one half of the greatest tag team of all time, The Midnight Express. For years, they brought excitement and entertainment to millions of people. However, as great as he was in the ring, it doesn’t hold a candle to the human being he was,” Harwood wrote of the 74-year-old.

Harwood explained that he created the GoFundMe to assist with funeral expenses and other bills. However, he noted that Theresa expects nothing from Condrey’s fans but their love and support.

“If Dennis Condrey and the Midnight Express ever brought any amount of joy to your life, and you’re able to help, please do,” Harwood wrote. “If not, it’s absolutely ok! Please send all your thoughts and prayers to Theresa Condrey in her time of need. God speed, “Loverboy” Dennis Condrey.”

Hardwood didn’t provide a cause of death for Condrey.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised just over $8,000 of an $11,000 goal.

Dennis ‘Loverboy’ Condrey’s Prolific Wrestling Career

Condrey began his career in 1973, wrestling for numerous promotions over several decades, including WCW, NWA, AWA, Jim Crockett Promotions, Mid-South Wrestling, and Georgia Championship Wrestling.

He founded the original Midnight Express in 1980 with Randy Rose and Norvell Austin before reforming the group with Bobby Eaton and manager Jim Cornette years later in Mid-South Wrestling.

Dennis Condrey, pro wrestling icon and a founding member of the Midnight Express, has sadly passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/StSeRsJr6e — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) March 21, 2026

He later reunited with Rose in the AWA. This version of the Midnight Express, managed by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, feuded with Cornette’s team of Eaton and Stan Lane in World Championship Wrestling.

RIP Dennis Condrey



This was the first time he and Bobby Eaton are introduced to fans in Mid-South:



"Twin sons from different mothers, the most awesome tag team you've ever seen: Loverboy Dennis, Beautiful Bobby, the Midnight Express!"pic.twitter.com/vhpPkSZdBf — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) March 21, 2026

After a long run on the independent circuit, Condrey wrestled his final match in 2011. All Elite Wrestling paid tribute to his career in 2023 with a televised in-ring segment involving CM Punk and FTR.